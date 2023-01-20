RYAN Duchemin has been to Hunter Ice Skating Stadium more times than he can remember.
The 17-year-old from Fletcher grew up watching his father Rob play for the Newcastle Northstars.
But now Duchemin's beginning to forge his own career.
The Northstars rookie, who debuted in the Australian Ice Hockey League in 2022, was recently picked for a national training camp held at his home rink.
He joined a talented group of teenagers at the Warners Bay venue for the event last week.
"It's a really great learning experience," Duchemin said.
Similar development sessions were taking place for under-13 players this week.
Both were organised by Ice Hockey Australia (IHA) and incorporated coaches from the USA, including Steve Thompson and Dan Jablonic.
IHA general manager and former Knights rugby league forward Adam Woolnough visited his old club's new headquarters alongside Thompson and Jablonic.
A men's under-18 World Championships campaign (division two) is on the horizon with Australia set to compete in Bulgaria from March 27 to April 2.
Duchemin could potentially make the national age squad, mentored by former Northstars player David Ferrari.
Meanwhile, Riley Tonks is poised to represent Australia at the under-20 World Championships (division three) in Turkey from January 26 to February 2.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
