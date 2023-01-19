Newcastle Herald
Sky Lab launches to give Paul Perry Magic Millions victory

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 19 2023 - 7:00pm
Paul Perry

Master Newcastle trainer Paul Perry scored his biggest Magic Millions day victory when bargain buy Sky Lab came from near last to win the $1 million Subzero (2200m) on the Gold Coast on Thursday.

