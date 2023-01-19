Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Analysis

David Lowe: Newcastle Jets facing mid-term exam against Western Sydney Wanderers

By David Lowe
Updated January 20 2023 - 6:41pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Natta returns to the Newcastle squad this week. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Round 13 marks the halfway point in the 2022-23 A-League season and it seems as good a time as any to examine what possibly lies ahead for the Jets and others who have eyes on a top-six berth.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.