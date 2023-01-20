Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle District Cricket Association: Finals destiny in own hands for City with four rounds left

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
Updated January 20 2023 - 4:15pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
UK recruit Ollie Jarvis bowling for Newcastle City earlier this season. The Sabres sit fourth on the ladder with four rounds remaining. Picture by Marina Neil

NEWCASTLE City captain Ben Patterson wants to avoid any type of "post Christmas slump".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.