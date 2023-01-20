A stunned motorist has captured footage of a driver travelling in the wrong direction on the Pacific Highway near Hexham.
The video was shared on Facebook on Friday morning, attracting dozens of comments from dismayed viewers.
It was not immediately clear when the vision was captured.
The video comes just days after it was revealed drivers with a three-year clean driving record could dodge large fines for minor driving offences in a newly announced election policy from the NSW government.
Good drivers will be given a one-off chance to escape a fine for offences including low-range speeding, disobeying no left or right-hand turn signs or driving in a bus lane.
Those drivers look to save up to $2200 for driving in a bus lane, $124 for speeding where the limit was exceeded by less than 10km/h and $275 for ignoring a no left or right-hand turn sign.
Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights
