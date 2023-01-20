Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Motorists left speechless as driver travels in wrong direction on Pacific Highway near Hexham

Xavier Mardling
By Xavier Mardling
Updated January 20 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A stunned motorist has captured footage of a driver travelling in the wrong direction on the Pacific Highway near Hexham.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Xavier Mardling

Xavier Mardling

Newcastle Herald - Senior Deputy Editor

Xavier started at The Border Mail in Albury-Wodonga in 2001, covering sport and general news before moving to the subs' desk. He was editor of his hometown masthead from 2016 to 2020 before swapping the Murray for Merewether. Sport lover. #GoPies #GoKnights

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.