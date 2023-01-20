Newcastle Herald

Some of Australia's favourite performers will be appearing at the NSW Seniors Festival gala concerts

VH
By Vanessa Hayden
Updated January 20 2023 - 12:17pm, first published 12:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate Cerebrano has racked up 28 albums over 35 years while effortlessly moving around genres. Pictures courtesy DCJ Media

Another outstanding line-up of Australian acts has been secured for the highly anticipated Premier's Gala Concerts for the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
VH

Vanessa Hayden

Features and Special Publications

Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.