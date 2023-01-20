Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Greyhounds club's future on agenda at extraordinary general meeting

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 21 2023 - 8:00am
Greyhound Racing NSW deputy CEO Wayne Billett. Picture by Geoff Jones

It's not about taking this away from them. It's far from it, because they are the people we need to look after as participants.

- GRNSW deputy CEO Wayne Billett

Greyhound Racing NSW deputy CEO Wayne Billett says the continuation of the Newcastle club is important to the governing body despite a decision to keep in place its own administrator to lead operations at The Gardens track.

