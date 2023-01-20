Newcastle Greyhounds club's future on agenda at extraordinary general meeting

It's not about taking this away from them. It's far from it, because they are the people we need to look after as participants.- GRNSW deputy CEO Wayne Billett
Greyhound Racing NSW deputy CEO Wayne Billett says the continuation of the Newcastle club is important to the governing body despite a decision to keep in place its own administrator to lead operations at The Gardens track.
The Newcastle Greyhounds Racing Club has called an extraordinary general meeting for Wednesday night at the Birmingham Gardens track to discuss its future direction. GRNSW representatives and the club's two remaining board members will attend.
The meeting comes after GRNSW, which owns The Gardens facility following the collapse of the National Coursing Association in 2013, informed the club that it planned to continue with Mike Brady as an appointed administrator.
Billett said GRNSW employee Brady was appointed last March "to oversee the operations of the complex because they needed assistance". That followed a brief period where independent advisors Rapsey Griffiths were tasked to review operations at the track after the resignation of company secretary James Herington.
Long-time racing operations manager Vicki McIntosh also left the club in the middle of last year.
Billett said Newcastle Greyhounds called the meeting to inform members of the GRNSW decision and for them to discuss the future of their club, which employees all staff at The Gardens except for Brady.
"For us, it's been working, and the members seem to be happy with the way it's been going, so we are basically continuing that," Billett said.
"The club has called the meeting and the members have to decide what they want to do with their club.
"It's about the members having the chance to discuss what they want to do and how they want to do it.
"I don't know what they are going to put forward, but we need to understand what that is now so we can move on."
Billett hoped the club, which he said was debt-free, could secure more directors and continue, offering input into areas such as race programming and sponsorship at the track.
"The club itself have been able to attract only two board members, so there hasn't been great interest from the membership," he said.
"We've said to the board that it's still important to us that the club exists because it's a hardy group of members, the Hunter is a big area for us and strategically very important.
"So we still want a communication engagement with them, so the members can still have input into greyhound racing in the Hunter.
"It's not about taking this away from them. It's far from it, because they are the people we need to look after as participants.
"They would still get a say in a consultative group and we would meet regularly."
He said the administration model, which was the same used at Dapto, would still involve a consultation process with locals even if the club folded.
"If they don't get any support, the board would then be in its rights to say, should we continue the club or not?" he said.
"We are hoping it doesn't get to that, but it's a fair question.
"Even if the board indicated they didn't want to remain a proper board, we would still reach out to the locals to be involved in the consultation process.
"We would look at a different structure to still have people's engagement because we are serious about that."
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.