Aaron Bullock carrying hot form into double shot at Randwick

In-form Newcastle hoop Aaron Bullock will look to add city success to an outstanding first half of the season when he heads to Randwick for two rides on Saturday.
Bullock led the NSW premiership and sat fourth in Australia with 69.5 winners, and a remarkable strike rate of 27.2 per cent, approaching the midway point of the season before Friday's meetings.
A rare visitor to Sydney, "The Bull" has had just nine rides in town this campaign but will travel down for a second consecutive Saturday.
Bullock was to partner just the Tony Ball-trained Debussy in the 1100m class two Highway Handicap at the meeting but he now also has the job on Wagga Wagga comeback horse Rocket Tiger in the last, a 1100m benchmark 78 handicap.
Debussy was a $19 chance with the TAB on Friday from a wide barrier but Bullock was keen on his prospects after taking the Choisir gelding to a 900m win at Newcastle on his NSW debut on December 4. He then rode him to third at Gosford over 1000m before Luke Rolls steered him to third at Coffs Harbour in open company at 1213m.
"I like him," Bullock said of the Taree galloper, who started his career in Queensland.
"He's only going down there to tackle country grade and he acquitted himself well last start in open company and now he's back to a class race. He nearly broke the track record at Newcastle, so he's a nice horse."
Rocket Tiger ($9.50), now four, was an exciting two-year-old, winning his first two starts before a close second to Home Affairs in the 2021 group 2 Silver Slipper (1100m) at Rosehill. He was then third in the group 3 Black Opal (1200m) at Canberra before running 10th in the Golden Slipper.
His career was then almost over when he fractured his shoulder running through a fence. Rocket Tiger returned in March last year, finishing sixth at Flemington before going for another long break. He returns off a winning 1000m trial at Wagga and Bullock was excited to see what he could produce.
"It's had setbacks but when you look at its form and the horses that he's been beaten a half length to a length by and what they've come out and done without injuries, it's only left up to the imagination what it could have done," he said.
"If they've got it back to its best, which Scotty thinks he has, it will run really well."
Bullock has been restricted by weight battles but he was pleased with how this season was panning out.
"I've just been concentrating on my weight and when that's in check, everything falls into place well for me," he said. "Things are still a little tough here and there with my weight but it's manageable. Winners are coming, I'm getting on nice horses and getting plenty of support."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
