In-form Aaron Goadsby filly Threebushelsofoats faces Menangle test

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
January 21 2023 - 7:00am
Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby will have one eye on NSW Oaks heats next month with Threebushelsofoats when he steps her up to group 3 level at Menangle on Saturday night.

