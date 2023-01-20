In-form Aaron Goadsby filly Threebushelsofoats faces Menangle test

Whittingham trainer Aaron Goadsby will have one eye on NSW Oaks heats next month with Threebushelsofoats when he steps her up to group 3 level at Menangle on Saturday night.
Threebushelsofoats, winner of her past three starts in the Hunter, will race in the JL Raith Memorial for three-year-old fillies, where she has the outside draw in nine.
"A $50,000 race, I had to have a throw at the stumps, she's going good here and deserves her chance," Goadsby said.
"It's just a shame she's drawn wide. She's still second favourite but we are probably giving the favourite [Tin Tin Jo in gate four] a head start, so we've probably got to burn a bit of petrol at the start to be close enough and we'll see if she's good enough."
Luke McCarthy has the drive.
Goadsby was hopeful of Threebushelsofoats getting a sit close to the leader.
"She's pretty adaptable," he said.
"She's won leading, she's won from behind, with a sit and from outside the leader, so her ability to handle everything is her best attribute."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
