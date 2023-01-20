Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle Labor councillors slam NSW government $155 million spend on western Sydney pools

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
January 20 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cash splash on western Sydney pools, but none for Hunter

Newcastle Labor councillors have taken aim at a $155 million cash splash on western Sydney pools while a proposed indoor aquatic centre at Broadmeadow remains unfunded.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.