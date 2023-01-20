There's a whole world of new discoveries awaiting you at the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival Expo.
Held over February 2 and 3, this free and fun expo offers all the latest information on travel, lifestyle, home, health and much more. You can also enjoy games, giveaways, workshops and performances as part of the event.
And the good news? There's no need to book or get a ticket to the expo. Just turn up to the event at the International Convention Centre in Sydney.
Entry to the expo is free, but bring some money for lunch or purchases and plan how to get there. NSW Seniors Festival organisers encourage attendees to use public transport. Here's what you need to know:
There is paid parking at the Exhibition Centre entry on Darling Drive if you take a car. The closest drop-off point is on Zollner Circuit off Darling Drive. You can find real-time traffic conditions at livetraffic.com.
The full expo schedule will be released in January so that you can time your visit with certain shows or presentations. The expo is open from 9am until 5pm on the first day, and 9am until 3pm the following day.
There are accessible toilets both at the front and back of the expo hall and many water refill stations around the hall. There are two cafes in the expo hall - one to the right of the entrance and the other at the back, next to the Live Stage. You can also visit other food venues at Darling Harbour. The Harbourside Shopping Centre food hall is a short walk away.
St Johns and NSW Ambulance will be on-site to help with all first aid requirements. There are plenty of hand sanitiser stations. You're required to wear a mask on public transport.
Each year, NSW Seniors Festival Expo features an Online Expo. Access info on health, gardening and more from the comfort of your home. Just remember to watch the 2023 Online Expo 'live' online you'll need to register.
For details visit nsw.gov.au/seniors-festival/whats-on/expo.
