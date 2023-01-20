A police officer aged in his 30s will face court in Lake Macquarie after he was charged over alleged domestic violence.
NSW Police issued a statement on Friday afternoon saying an investigation was launched last November after reports of an alleged "domestic-related incident".
The statement said a 38-year-old man was issued a Court Attendance Notice on Wednesday when he was charged with common assault (domestic) and stalk/intimidate/intend fear, physical harm (domestic).
The man is a senior constable employed in the NSW Police Northern Region - it has not been confirmed which police district the officer works in.
He was not arrested before being charged, so bail is not an issue.
The man will face Toronto Local Court on March 7.
The NSW Police statement said the senior constable's employment is "under review".
