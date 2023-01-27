Learn about how you can now travel all year round with your Fido when staying at Shoal Bay, Fingal Bay and Halifax Holiday Parks! (Conditions apply - see website).
If you are attending the 2023 Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo stop by and visit the Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Park's stand.
Chat with the friendly staff to learn all about their four award winning holiday parks.
Halifax Holiday Park, surrounded by two blue calm water beaches or Shoal Bay Holiday Park, directly opposite one of the most beautiful beaches on the east coast of Australia.
Or maybe Fingal Bay Holiday Park, surrounded by picturesque National Park and directly opposite the stunning patrolled surfing beach.
Or why not indulge yourself with a unique retreat when you stay in a Glamping Tent at Thou walla Sunset Retreat, located at the tip of Soldiers Point, and witness the most amazing sunset views over the bay.
As well as being located adjacent to some of NSW best beaches Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Parks have fabulous new amenities and facilities onsite that make a stay even more enjoyable for family and friends.
All parks have modern amenity blocks, some including bathrooms for families, laundries with the latest washing machines and dryers and well as well-equipped camp kitchens.
Some of the Beachside Holiday Parks offer swimming pools, spas and children's playgrounds, perfect to keep the littlies busy during any short break or summer vacation.
Also learn about how you can now travel all year round with your Fido when staying at Shoal Bay, Fingal Bay and Halifax Holiday Parks! (Conditions apply - see website).
Also don't forget to ask about Port Stephens Beachside Holiday Park's exclusive Show Special, only for those persons attending the Show.
To organise your next family get away visit the website www.beachsideholidays.com.au or contact the Reservations Centre 02 4988 0990 (open every day between 9am-5pm) to make a booking.
rvSafe is a road safety campaign funded by the Australian Government and supported by the Campervan and Motorhome Club of Australia (CMCA), a social Club for people who share a strong passion for the RV Lifestyle.
rvSafe has been designed to increase RV road safety awareness and education with the aim of minimising RV-related incidents and non-compliant behaviour on the road.
More caravans and motorhomes are hitting the road than ever before. RV travel is easily accessible and contributes to its increasing popularity, however there is a lack of education and training. Driving a larger vehicle or towing requires extra skills and rvSafe provides a great resource to help you get started.
Surprisingly, the skills required for towing/driving and manoeuvring an RV of any size is just the beginning when it comes to RV road safety. For such a popular industry, the safety aspects of RV travel are far from the forefront of travellers' minds.
People are often surprised to learn that RVs have weight limits, and overloading is one of the common causes for RV-related incidents on our roads.
Not only will an overweight RV have you gifted with a hefty fine, but in the case of an accident your insurance will be void. The way in which you load your motorhome or caravan will also affect the stability of the vehicle during your travels.
It is ideal to store all heavy items low and central over the axles, and lighter items higher. Both weight and the distribution of your load will influence the stability of the RV on the road, but if things go wrong and you do get caravan sway, do you know what to do?
It can be quite overwhelming, but rvSafe has been designed to easily educate travellers about RV road safety.
Have you also considered things such as tyre pressure and tyre age, overtaking in a motorhome or caravan, or road rules if travelling interstate?
Overtaking in a caravan or motorhome is a lot different to overtaking in a passenger car, and road rules differ all around the country and you will be penalised for breaking rules you didn't know existed.
That's why rvSafe has developed educational material aimed to increase awareness and education on a variety of RV safety topics.
It's easy to understand the appeal of RV travel and the way it gives people a carefree, relaxing way to explore the country.
With the help of rvSafe, you can now do that safely.
CMCA is a social Club for people who share a strong passion for the RV Lifestyle.
For more information visit www.rvsafe.com.au.
Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo is back, taking place from Friday, February 3 to Sunday, February 5 at the Newcastle Entertainment Centre and Showground
Staged annually by peak industry body NSW Caravan & Camping Industry Association (CCIA NSW) and now in it's twelfth year of operation in Newcastle, the Expo will have over 150 exhibitors on display, showcasing the latest caravans, motorhomes, campervans, camper trailers, camping equipment, accessories, holiday parks and more.
With vast outdoor areas and large undercover halls the Expo provides plenty of space for the enjoyment and comfort of attendees and exhibitors.
"Caravan and camping holidays are so popular because they connect travellers to nature, give them access to some of the most beautiful locations NSW has to offer, and people just love being outdoors, camping under the stars or enjoying the facilities of our terrific holiday parks," CEO of CCIA NSW Lyndel Gray said.
"This year the show has loads of new product on display, from the inflatable camper trailer set up by Mars Campers, to a camper trailer roof top tent fitted with stairs from Hardkorr Campers."
Other products and services of interest include:
High-power lithium batteries and inverters enabling people to travel or work from anywhere 'off-grid' with all the comforts of home in their Frontline campervans.
Exhibitors with advanced technologies and services for checking weights, distribution, and levelling your RV.
Innovative solutions for travelling with your pets with inflatable pet fences from Inflatafence.
Cub Campers will have their recently launched C16 caravan on show too.
These are just some of the many exciting new products that will be on display this year.
Expo goers will also get to discover the fantastic new facilities at holiday parks across the state.
One example is Reflections Holiday Parks Jimmy's Beach where over $5 million has been spent on upgrades including a luxury saltwater pool, solar powered cabins and tiny homes set in the bush.
"The beauty of the Newcastle Expo is that it provides a one-stop-shop where people can see some of the latest and best that the industry has to offer and get inspiration for new holiday destinations across NSW," Lyndel said.
Tickets are only available for purchase online at www.caravan.expo.com, ensuring visitors can enter the venue seamlessly and make the most of their day at the Expo.
Prices are $16 for adults and $12 for concession with children 16 and under free when accompanied by a paying adult.
The team from All Four x 4 Spares are excited to be back at the Newcastle Camping Caravan Lifestyle Expo this year and ready to talk all things 4WD.
The family owned and operated business based at Kotara has been servicing the needs of the local 4WD community for over three decades, established in 1985 as Llan Rova Spares.
All of their team are passionate and knowledgeable about all aspects of the industry.
In fact, when it comes to 4WD, they're a one-stop shop for parts, service and accessories, according to Suspension and Accessories Specialist Jamie Comyns.
"We can do absolutely everything from 4wd log book servicing, steering and brake overhauls, GVM upgrades and suspension lift kits, major repairs, new genuine and replacement 4x4 parts, storage drawers, towing mirrors, electrics, we can also talk accessory fitting options in our fully equipped workshop of qualified technicians.
"Essentially we specialise in kitting vehicles out and keeping them going."
Jamie said the team were looking forward to getting out at the Expo and yarning to the community about their 4WD needs.
"People coming to the show will have various things in mind about touring and camping and we'll be looking forward to answering their questions and showing them how we can help," he said.
"We're all passionate and involved in what we do and we love helping everyone out - from your once-in-a-blue-moon camper to your full-on off-road adventurer."
Although supply has been the major issue through Covid, Jamie mentioned their shelves are full and they have some great new products to show.
"One of those is the Darche 4x4 Ridgeback 1250 Rooftop Tent," he said..
"It's a hard shell with an A-frame style which means it's super quick and easy to set up and sleeps two comfortably above the ground away from any friendly local wildlife.
"Unlike a canvas rooftop set-up, with the hard shell you keep your storage option on the roof for, say, your kayak or solar.
"It's a bit of a game changer with its sleek design, aluminium, nice and light.
"Instead of rolling out your swag, you pop a few latches and away you go."
Another product range that Jamie is looking forward to showcasing is the Offroad Animal bullbars.
"They're a good-looking bar, not so much new, but unique," Jamie said. "Strong, fully compliant, easy to put a winch on, with different options for hoop bar or no hoop bar.
"They're the perfect complement for current model vehicles and let's just say they will look 100 per cent better than your mate's traditional bullbar."
As well as Campboss 4x4 and Offroad Animal, All Four x 4 Spares will have a wide range of other industry leading products on display including:
Clearview Accessories - towing mirrors, drop slide, clip on trays
MSA Accessories - draws, towing mirrors
Lovells - GVM upgrades
Terrain Tamer Suspension and hard parts
EFS suspension
Ecoxgear Sound bars
Darche camp gear
With unrivalled knowledge, experience and a passion to share, it will be worth calling into the All Four x 4 Spares site 418 at the Newcastle Caravan Camping Lifestyle Expo.
For more information, ring (02) 4041 4000 or visit www.allfourx4.com.au.
With a new year comes new adventures and Reflections Holiday Parks are the gateways to the best adventures the NSW landscape offers.
For those wanting to recharge and reconnect with friends and family after end-of-year celebrations, a relaxed coastal holiday on the NSW Mid North Coast with its sparkling blue oceans, unspoilt beaches and charming coastal towns may be just the thing you need.
With Newcastle on the cusp of the lower North Coast, Novocastrians and people from the wider region are spoilt for choice, with a range of glorious holiday destinations all within a few hours drive.
So, celebrate the final days of summer and take a road trip up the coast to make some holiday memories that will last forever.
Just over an hour's drive from Newcastle will see you arrive at the tranquil and picturesque town of Hawks Nest. Named after a large hawk's nest in a tree on the Myall River, nature truly is the star in this area which has that sleepy village vibe from yesteryear.
Thongs and beach gear are the go here, exactly what you need to send off summer in style.
Taking you back to the holidays of your childhood, Reflections Hawks Nest offers a range of cabins to suit all budgets and accommodation needs, as well as generously-sized, powered sites.
Guests at Reflections Hawks Nest enjoy its central location, its position near award-winning Bennett's Beach and the park's down-to-earth style.
Modern tiny homes, deluxe glamping and beach tents and luxury cabins at nearby Reflections Jimmys Beach are an instant mood booster and provide a perfect weekend or romantic getaway. There are also plenty of powered and unpowered sites available for those more traditional caravan and camping trips.
Enjoy cosy nights by the campfire, endless starry nights and sunset strolls along the bay. After a hard day at the beach, the park's luxury saltwater pool will wash your cares away.
The Reflections Holiday Parks at Jimmys Beach and Hawks Nest are also both dog friendly, making them the perfect choice for all family members to experience a holiday away.
Stop and smell the sea breeze further up the coast at Reflections Seal Rocks.
The luxurious glamping accommodation, combined with the range of powered camping sites, eco-style cabins and fully stocked Jayco Caravans on offer, make this park the perfect place to enjoy ocean views and nature at its best.
The stunning guest lounge and recreation area right on the waterfront, add to the park's uber chill vibe and is a perfect hangout space for you and your friends.
Just under two hours' drive from Newcastle, Seal Rocks is a perfect quick retreat from the hustle and bustle of busy daily life.
Keep driving for up the coast for another 40 minutes and you will reach Reflections Forster Beach and Reflections Tuncurry.
Hitting the two-hour mark from Newcastle, Forster and its smaller sister town Tuncurry, have long been a paradise for beachgoers and those who love to hike, bike and explore the outdoors.
All manner of water sports, including swimming, boating, fishing and diving are incredibly popular.
Having a Reflections Holiday park in both towns means that travellers get to choose their favourite coastal vibe.
Hidden travel gems continue to delight as you drive further North.
A doable 2.5 hour trip from Newcastle will land you at Reflections North Haven or Reflections Bonny Hills.
Returning time and time again, guests describe these parks as their, 'happy camping place.'
Taking a break from the coastal scene and shouting out to Novocastrians who are up for a rustic country adventure, Reflections Lake Glenbawn is an awesome trip away and a short two-hour drive from your Newcastle base through the scenic Upper Hunter.
Fifteen minutes out of Scone, Lake Glenbawn is a wildlife oasis, offering a back-to-nature camping experience on the dam that can't be beat.
Whether it's coastal or country, life is better outside.
Book a Reflections Holiday Park' experience now at www.reflectionsholidayparks.com.au.