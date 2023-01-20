Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Wanderers coach Mark Rudan takes thinly veiled swipe at Newcastle Jets

RD
By Robert Dillon
Updated January 20 2023 - 8:52pm, first published 8:47pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets coach Arthur Papas says a win against Wanderers on Sunday will be "massive" for his team. Picture by Marina Neil

WESTERN Sydney Wanderers coach Marko Rudan has added some extra spice to Sunday's clash with the Newcastle Jets at McDonald Jones Stadium by taking a thinly veiled swipe at their playing style.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RD

Robert Dillon

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.