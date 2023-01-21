Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

New annual returns to Newcastle in 2023 with an appeal for artists

January 22 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curious Legend's family-friendly workshops and performance, Well, was part of New Annual's 2022 program. Picture supplied

The dates of this year's New Annual festival have been confirmed and organisers are on the hunt for local artists to take part.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.