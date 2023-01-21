The dates of this year's New Annual festival have been confirmed and organisers are on the hunt for local artists to take part.
City of Newcastle's flagship cultural event will kick off on September 22 and run through until the October long weekend, with 10 days of unforgettable performances across Newcastle city centre.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said this year's program would allow audiences to experience a diversity of art and performance from across Australia, while also supporting the local creative community.
"New Annual was conceived with a vision to celebrate the depth of talent in Newcastle's thriving cultural and arts sector and provide a platform for national artists to showcase their work in the city," Cr Nelmes said.
"In the longer-term, the aim is to create a landmark cultural festival with a uniquely Newcastle character that could become a mainstay on Australia's annual events calendar and act as a significant generator of cultural tourism.
Local artists working across interdisciplinary art forms, visual arts, dance, theatre, music, and multimedia are invited to submit an expression of interest for the 2023 program before 5pm, February 26.
Submissions from Awabakal and Worimi artists and all people of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander descent, as well as artists from culturally diverse backgrounds, are strongly encouraged, the council said.
The council said last year's event attracted 40,000 people to more than 140 performances and activities at 32 venues across the city and delivered a boost of almost $8 million to the local economy.
"More than 530 artists and over 400 staff, crew and volunteers were involved in the 10-day event, which featured a dynamic program of dance, music, theatre, visual arts and Indigenous workshops," Cr Nelmes said.
"I can't wait to do it all again this September and look forward to seeing our local artists on the bill alongside some of the best arts and cultural practitioners from across Australia."
City of Newcastle was recently awarded $400,000 over two years from the NSW government as part of its Major Festival and Events grants program through Multicultural NSW.
New Annual will be held from September 22 to October 1. For more information visit newannual.com.
