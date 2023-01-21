Newcastle Herald
Everymind launches Minds Together for family and friends supporting someone who has attempted suicide

January 21 2023 - 11:00am
New program for those supporting someone who has attempted suicide

Family and friends of someone who has attempted suicide can now access a free online program to help navigate the support role.

