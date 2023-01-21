New program for those supporting someone who has attempted suicide

Family and friends of someone who has attempted suicide can now access a free online program to help navigate the support role.
Newcastle-based mental health organisation Everymind has launched Minds Together, a self-paced research program that helps people build skills, knowledge and confidence to support family and friends, while looking after themselves.
Minds Together features tips from suicide prevention experts to help family and friends talk about suicide, respond to stigma and navigate complicated feelings.
An estimated 65,000 Australians attempt suicide each year, and Everymind said family and friends played an important role in caring for them.
Care may come in the form of emotional, financial or practical support, which while fulfilling, can be challenging and consume time, finances and emotions.
"Australians in this position may be feeling overwhelmed, worried or unsure of what they should say to their family member or friend," Everymind program manager and clinical psychologist Sally Fitzpatrick said.
"These feelings may have increased during recent events like COVID-19, natural disasters, financial stress or the holiday period."
The program also features the stories of Australians like Hunter woman Jess Wilcox, a supportive friend of people who have attempted suicide. She believes it is essential to prioritise self-care.
"There is a time where you need to put yourself first, pausing for your own mental health so that it does not take a dive," she said.
"You need to throw life's anchor down, pace yourself and reflect on whether you are taking the right direction for a positive life balance.
"The Minds Together program plays a crucial role in assisting family and friends who are caring for someone that have attempted suicide, with one major focus being on 'you' as the supporter."
Family and friends can take part in the research trial of the program by visiting mindstogether.org.au.
This project is funded by the Australian Government Department of Health funded National Suicide Prevention Research Fund and is managed by Suicide Prevention Australia.
If you or someone you know needs to access support, contact:
Lifeline: 13 11 14
Mens Helpline: 1300 78 99 78
