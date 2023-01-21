Police are appealing for help to find a teenage boy missing from Newcastle.
Malachi Heggie, aged 16, was last seen leaving John Hunter Hospital about 9.30pm Friday.
When he could not be located, police were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare, as he lives with medical conditions.
Malachi is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, of solid build and has a black 'mullet' hairstyle.
He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, black shorts, and navy-blue thongs with three white stripes.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.
