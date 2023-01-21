Newcastle Herald
Police have found the missing 16-year-old last seen st John Hunter Hospital

Updated January 22 2023 - 7:32am, first published January 21 2023 - 2:20pm
UPDATE: A teenager reported missing from Newcastle has been located safe and well.

