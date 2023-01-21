UPDATE: A teenager reported missing from Newcastle has been located safe and well.
The 16-year-old boy was last seen leaving a hospital at New Lambton Heights on Jacaranda Street, about 9.30pm Friday.
When he could not be located, police officers were notified and immediately commenced inquiries to locate him.
Following inquiries, a geo-targeting SMS was sent out to the local area and a member of the public located the boy safe and well on Saturday afternoon. He has since been reunited with his family.
Police would like to thank the public for their assistance.
EARLIER
Police are appealing for help to find a teenage boy missing from Newcastle.
Aged 16, he was last seen leaving John Hunter Hospital about 9.30pm Friday.
When he could not be located, police were notified and commenced inquiries into his whereabouts.
Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare, as he lives with medical conditions.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 185cm tall, of solid build and has a black 'mullet' hairstyle.
He was last seen wearing a maroon t-shirt, black shorts, and navy-blue thongs with three white stripes.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to contact Triple Zero (000) immediately.
