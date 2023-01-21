Labor candidate for Lake Macquarie Stephen Ryan says traffic is the number one issue he is hearing from the electorate as he hits the ground running on his state election campaign.
The former Newcastle Herald journalist and barrister launched his campaign for the March 25 election in Toronto on Saturday, with Labor MPs Dan Repacholi, Jodie Harrison and Sonia Horney in attendance.
Mr Ryan, who lives in Teralba, said he had spent the past two weeks door-knocking around the electorate.
"The number one complaint is we need a full set of lights at either end of Five Islands Drive," the 41-year-old said.
"The afternoon and morning peaks are just terrible there."
Mr Ryan said he had put the issue forward to Labor head office, but was unable to make an announcement at this stage. However he said voters had been receptive to other policies put forward by Labor leader Chris Minns.
"We've heard people talking about problem gambling and I'm glad that Chris and the team came out with sweeping reforms that will have a meaningful impact on reducing problem gambling," he said.
"A lot of people are worried about our doctors and nurses in our hospitals and the hours they're putting in, not just during COVID, but even in this post COVID phase.
"So they've been very receptive to our plans to recruit more nurses, recruit more paramedics."
The first-time candidate acknowledged he had a challenging road ahead. Independent MP Greg Piper has held the seat since 2007, and in 2019 was re-elected with 53.5 per cent of the first preference vote to Labor candidate Jo Smith's 21.4 per cent.
"It's a tough seat for us to win," he said. "We start the campaign a long way behind.
"But there's a real mood for change. I think around the state, Chris Minns and the team in Sydney are doing a fantastic job really setting the agenda.
"A lot of residents are really coming back to Labor, I think after a lot of years of voting elsewhere. They liked the job that Albo and the team are doing in Canberra and that helps us a little bit at a state level."
Mr Ryan had shown interest in running for Hunter at the federal election before Dan Repacholi was chosen as the candidate by leader Anthony Albanese.
He said politics was something he was drawn to after "staring at the TV and shaking my head" and did not rule out running again if unsuccessful this time, but said the goal was March 25.
"I'm certainly committed to Lake Macquarie and the people of Lake Macquarie," he said.
"I can't put on my hat and see what's going to happen in four years time. But we're going to give it everything we've got to this election and we'll just handle one election at a time."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
