Labor Lake Macquarie candidate Stephen Ryan launches campaign for 2023 state election

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
January 21 2023 - 4:00pm
Stephen Ryan launching his campaign at Toronto Multi Purpose Centre on Saturday. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Labor candidate for Lake Macquarie Stephen Ryan says traffic is the number one issue he is hearing from the electorate as he hits the ground running on his state election campaign.

