Newcastle Herald
Home/Latest News

Ky Willott goal not enough for Kookaburras to secure victory against Great Britain in FIH Pro League match

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated April 23 2023 - 5:45pm, first published January 22 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ky Willott. Picture by Josh Callinan
Ky Willott. Picture by Josh Callinan

Norths product Ky Willott scored for Australia but Great Britain claimed a 2-1 victory in the FIH Pro League match in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.