Norths product Ky Willott scored for Australia but Great Britain claimed a 2-1 victory in the FIH Pro League match in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Sunday.
Willott banged in his sixth international goal in the 10th minute but the Brits scored twice in the next 12 minutes.
Australia couldn't find an equaliser and now face New Zealand on Anzac Day.
The Hockeyroos also went down to Great Britain in their first game in Christchurch, losing 1-0 on Saturday. They too play on Anzac Day.
In the Hunter Coast Premier Hockey League Sunday, Maitland beat Souths 3-1 at home, Norths defeated Wests 4-0 and Gosford thumped Tigers 4-0 at Wyong.
In the women's premier league on Saturday, Gosford and Oxfords both maintained their unbeaten starts to stay first and second respectively.
Oxfords beat Tigers 3-1, while Gosford won 4-1 over Souths. Uni beat Norah Head 5-0 at Wyong.
Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.
