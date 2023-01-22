Morgan Cibilic eyes Australian Boardriders Battle in Newcastle after Usher Cup victory

Morgan Cibilic hoped a winning start to his year at the Usher Cup on Sunday at Snapper Rocks was a sign of things to come at the Australian Boardriders Battle national final next month in Newcastle.
Cibilic represented Merewether at the inaugural Usher Cup World Club Challenge and took out the men's division, earning early scores of 8.5, 7.83 and 7.87 to control the final. His 16.37 total was too good for North Shore's Alister Reginato (14.06) Noosa's Ben Lorentson (13.57) and Snapper Rocks' Sheldon Simkus (10). In the teams event, Merewether exited in round one.
Cibilic, who narrowly missed qualification for the 2023 Championship Tour, was looking to the ABB on February 4-5, where Merewether are likely wildcards.
"First things first, we've got to win the ABB down there at Newy," Cibilic said of his 2023 goals. "That would be nice and then I'm going to go overseas a couple of times, lock back down with the Challenger [Series] crew we were travelling with, and just ripping in. Just have a good time."
"The year I qualified [for the CT], we won the ABB as well and I also got the man on man comp which we do at Merewether boardriders there and I feel like that honestly helped me."
READ ALSO:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.