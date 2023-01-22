Newcastle Herald
Morgan Cibilic eyes Australian Boardriders Battle in Newcastle after Usher Cup victory

By Craig Kerry
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:59pm, first published 5:30pm
Morgan Cibilic

Morgan Cibilic hoped a winning start to his year at the Usher Cup on Sunday at Snapper Rocks was a sign of things to come at the Australian Boardriders Battle national final next month in Newcastle.

