MEREWETHER captain Josh Geary still wants more, but the Lions already have competition points in the bag on what was a disrupted Saturday around the grounds.
The Lions are chasing an outright result against Toronto at Ron Hill Oval - skittling the hosts for 61, declaring almost 100 ahead and taking a further two wickets before bad light stopped play.
Sitting equal ninth on Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade ladder and 12 points shy of the top four, Geary knows Merewether need to make the most of every opportunity between now and the end of the regular season.
"We need 10 [points]. We've got six but we're 12 behind fourth," Geary said.
"We shouldn't be in this position anyway, if we had of won the games we should of before Christmas."
Merewether won the toss and took advantage of bowling first after a delayed start.
Sam O'Sullivan was the chief destroyer for the Lions, claiming 6-12 and combining with Michael Hogan (2-18) to have Toronto in early trouble at 6-9.
"He [O'Sullivan] has bowled without a lot of luck so many times this year and could've had other five fors if not for dropped catches and bad decisions," Geary said.
"So it was good to see him get a bit of luck and get a reward."
Ray Steadman made an unbeaten 22 down the order, but Toronto lasted less than 22 overs.
Chad Mayo (56) and Tom McDevitt (40 not out) then helped the visitors reach 4-155 inside 27 overs, having lost Ben Egan to a broken finger from last week's T20 fixture.
Toronto faced 30 overs in their second innings and finished 13 runs ahead with Jason Varoxis (42 not out) and Benjamin Roberts (30 not out) set to resume at 2-107.
Only two other matches started in a rain-affected 10th round.
A depleted Wests side scored 210 at Harker Oval and competition leaders Wallsend were 0-7 at stumps.
Zac McGuigan (knee), Niall Alexander (elbow) and Aaron Wivell (illness) were all sidelined for the Rosellas while Joseph Price had an eye issue.
Brad Aldous, who only started captaining Wests in the new year, was forced to shuffle the batting line-up with regular No.11 Andrew Shakespeare relishing a promotion. The Rosellas wicketkeeper made 41 and was only outscored by Josh Emerton (45 not out).
Wallsend opening bowler Pat Magann (3-67) produced 22 overs fresh off the Australian Country Championships. Tigers gloveman Joe Clarke collected five catches.
Charlestown ended up 3-60 in reply to Cardiff-Boolaroo's 191 at Kahibah Oval.
No play was possible for Stockton v University (Lynn Oval), Hamilton-Wickham v City (Passmore Oval) and Waratah-Mayfield v Belmont (Waratah Oval), which leaves 90 overs available on day two.
Meanwhile, the CBs (Black Roses) and Wallsend (Tigers) both recorded T20 Summer Bash wins against Hunter (Thoroughbreds) at Pasterfield Sports Complex on Sunday. The remaining seven games were washed out.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
