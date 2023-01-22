Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Newcastle District Cricket Association: Merewether land early points in another rain-affected round

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 22 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

MEREWETHER captain Josh Geary still wants more, but the Lions already have competition points in the bag on what was a disrupted Saturday around the grounds.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.