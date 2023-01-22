Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Kris Lees filly Lucky Variety opens door to stakes target

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated January 22 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Apprentice jockey Dylan Gibbons rides Lucky Variety to victory at Randwick on Saturday for Newcastle trainer and boss Kris Lees. Picture by Jeremy Ng/Getty Images

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees is weighing up a shot at the group 2 Light Fingers (1200m) with Lucky Variety after she won her Saturday city debut as a $16 chance at Randwick.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.