Kris Lees filly Lucky Variety opens door to stakes target

Newcastle trainer Kris Lees is weighing up a shot at the group 2 Light Fingers (1200m) with Lucky Variety after she won her Saturday city debut as a $16 chance at Randwick.
The Capitalist filly, a $260,000 Magic Millions yearling raced by Judy Wanless, won a benchmark 72 handicap for three-year-olds over 1100m with apprentice Dylan Gibbons aboard.
Lucky Variety raced midfield on the rails from a gate one start before Gibbons peeled her out and found a gap approaching the 200m mark.
She then hit the line best, wearing down Lavish Empire in the final metres for a quarter-length win.
The victory followed three top performances at Gosford this preparation, starting with a maiden win over 1100m on November 8. She was then one and a half lengths second to subsequent Magic Millions Guineas winner Fashion Legend over 1200m on November 30 and victorious in an 1100m provincial class 1 on New Year's Eve.
Lees was unsure where to head next with Lucky Variety, which now has three wins and two seconds from six career starts, with already $168,800 in prizemoney.
"She had a bit to do and the fact she was going into the race with a good record and was 15-1 suggests what a strong race it was, but she got a really good ride," Lees said on Sunday.
"That's three out of four this prep, and she's only been beaten once by a Magic Millions winner, so she's doing a good job. Even last year [as a two-year-old], with a placing in town [midweek], she's never been far away. She's a consistent little filly and she'll keep improving.
"I'm undecided whether we back off her now and set her for the late autumn, early winter, because she can handle soft ground, or push on. We'll give her a couple of days before we decide that.
"There's the Light Fingers in three weeks, but whether she's up to that grade, we'll just see."
The Light Fingers, a $200,000 three-year-old fillies race, is scheduled for February 11 at Randwick.
If Lucky Variety is kept for later targets, Lees suggested the Scone Cup carnival's 3YO fillies race in May could be a suitable race.
Saturday's win helped Gibbons, who took Lucky Variety to her maiden success, keep pace in the metropolitan apprentices' premiership race. The Newcastle hoop now has 30 winners for the season in town, one behind Zac Lloyd and six short of leader Tyler Schiller.
"She stepped like a rocket, come back to me when I needed and then I just had to wait them couple of extra strides and I just loved her tenacity once I got out," Gibbons told Sky Racing on Saturday.
"She was probably out on her feet that last little bit but she really dug deep for me.
"She is a casual character, she goes to the gates like she is ready for 3200 so I'm sure the more she races and the more she matures, she will be a better mare for it."
Lees was also a winner at Wyong on Sunday with Aaron Bullock-ridden Brudenell in a benchmark 64 (1000m).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
