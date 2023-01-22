Trainer Lisa McDonald eyes Newcastle Cup with Master Catch after Tamworth win

Fullerton Cove trainer Lisa McDonald will look to the group 3 Newcastle Cup (2550m) in a fortnight with Master Catch after he extended his winning streak to four with a dominant victory in the Tamworth City Cup (2360m).
Master Catch, which won the Maitland Cup (2422m) on December 30, was a $2 favourite in the $14,280 race on Friday night and powered to a 8.5m win with Cameron Hart in the gig.
After racing at the rear of the field, Master Catch trailed Shannonstheman into a one-one position before Hart let him loose with 600m to go. He quickly put a gap on his rivals and had Major Bob as his only threat before easily holding him at bay.
McDonald, who also owns and bred the eight-year-old gelding, was thrilled with the performance, which took his prizemoney to $188,349 and 21 wins in 107 starts.
"We'll go for the Newcastle Cup in a fortnight hopefully," McDonald said. "He's racing really well and he's always been strong and tough, but he's having a bit of luck, which he deserves I reckon.
"They went breakneck speed early up front, which suited my bloke. He pulled up really good and if they went another lap he would have still been there I think. I was very happy with him."
The victory was part of a good night for the Hunter contingent. Cessnock trainer Andrew Stapleford's One For The Rodi was runner-up in the Golden Guitar Final to Surf Ace. Ellalong trainer-driver Michael Formosa's Ruby Baby won the mares race, while Louth Park trainer Brad Elder had a quinella with Hezashadowplaya and Nifty Studleigh.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
