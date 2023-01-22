Newcastle Herald
Trainer Lisa McDonald eyes Newcastle Cup with Master Catch after Tamworth win

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
Updated January 22 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
Lisa McDonald and Master Catch

Fullerton Cove trainer Lisa McDonald will look to the group 3 Newcastle Cup (2550m) in a fortnight with Master Catch after he extended his winning streak to four with a dominant victory in the Tamworth City Cup (2360m).

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

