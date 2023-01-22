Veteran trainer Ron Asquith enjoys career highlight win with Scramjet

Ron Asquith rated it as his biggest win across 58 years of success but he said Scramjet's listed victory at Wentworth Park on Saturday night as an $11 chance was not a surprise.
The 86-year-old Fern Bay trainer, who prepared his first winner in 1965, celebrated an emotional victory in The Collerson (520m), a $15,000-to-the-champion consolation for the group 1 Paws of Thunder. She's A Pearl won the main race.
Scramjet was fourth in her Paws of Thunder heat a week earlier and again faced Million Dollar Chase champion McInerney, which was third in that qualifier.
With box one on Saturday night, Scramjet started well to lead the class field and sprinted clear down the back straight before holding off a late challenge from Sam Sultana-trained Yuko Girl ($4.40) by three-quarters of a length in 29.88 seconds.
Asquith said "that would be about my biggest win".
"She went real good but she's been going good and trialling the house down, so we were really pleased with that," Asquith said. "But I thought she could run a good race off the inside, as long as she nailed the start.
"Her run last Saturday night when she run fourth, I thought she nearly should have run a place, but I thought that run was really good. McInerney got her wide at different stages, but that's greyhound racing."
Asquith trains only Scramjet and her sister, Garden Party, a last-start winner at Maitland.
At The Gardens on Saturday night, trainer Jennifer Chandler had a double with Bruce Almighty and Duker's Diesel.
Maitland has a 10-race program on Monday night from 6.23pm.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
