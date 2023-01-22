Blacksmiths Beach was transformed at the weekend into an outdoor exhibition as dozens of families wielded buckets and spades to create the most impressive sand sculptures.
Mermaids, octopuses, turtles and dolphins featured in the finale event to Lake Macquarie City Council's Explore Our Great Outdoors program, but a sculpture of a sea monster attacking a submarine, and a separate creation of a dinosaur egg seemingly unearthed by an archaeological dig, won the judges' nod.
Sand sculptor Steve Machell, whose lifelike creations have appeared on beaches across the globe, was on the judging panel, and offered free workshops before the contest kicked off.
Mr Machell, a 25-year veteran of professional sandcastle building and judging, said he looked for the "aww" factor when picking a winner.
"It's those ones where you walk up and it hits you in the heartstrings," he said. "A bit of feeling, a bit of creativity and just whatever makes you go 'aww'."
Zoe Johnston, the council's acting sustainability engagement coordinator, said a record 40 teams signed up for this year's contest.
"The theme of 'discovery' allowed participants room for creativity and evoked the excitement and wonder that comes with discovering something.
That could be a new species or new place, or a treasure from the past," she said, adding that the program had been a great success, with activities booked out well in advance.
The program also featured stand-up paddle-boarding clinics, a geological tour of Dudley's rock platform, a 'seagrass saunter' at Swansea, a bush tucker tour and fungus discovery walks.
