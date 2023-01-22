Newcastle Herald
Blacksmiths Beach sand sculpting competition names a winner

January 23 2023 - 5:30am
Lexi, 13, Melissa, Charlie, 15, Frankie, 9, Mickey, 16 and Dean Diasimos with their winning sand sculpture on Blacksmiths Beach at the weekend. Pictures by Neil Keene

Blacksmiths Beach was transformed at the weekend into an outdoor exhibition as dozens of families wielded buckets and spades to create the most impressive sand sculptures.

