Paradise on your doorstop - Quick trips from Newcastle Advertising Feature

Just under two hours' drive from Newcastle, Reflections Seal Rocks is a perfect quick retreat from the hustle and bustle of busy daily life. Picture supplied.

With a new year comes new adventures and Reflections Holiday Parks are the gateways to the best adventures the NSW landscape offers.



For those wanting to recharge and reconnect with friends and family after end-of-year celebrations, a relaxed coastal holiday on the NSW Mid North Coast with its sparkling blue oceans, unspoilt beaches and charming coastal towns may be just the thing you need.

With Newcastle on the cusp of the lower North Coast, Novocastrians and people from the wider region are spoilt for choice, with a range of glorious holiday destinations all within a few hours drive.



So, celebrate the final days of summer and take a road trip up the coast to make some holiday memories that will last forever.

Just over an hour's drive from Newcastle will see you arrive at the tranquil and picturesque town of Hawks Nest. Named after a large hawk's nest in a tree on the Myall River, nature truly is the star in this area which has that sleepy village vibe from yesteryear.



Thongs and beach gear are the go here, exactly what you need to send off summer in style.

Taking you back to the holidays of your childhood, Reflections Hawks Nest offers a range of cabins to suit all budgets and accommodation needs, as well as generously-sized, powered sites.



Guests at Reflections Hawks Nest enjoy its central location, its position near award-winning Bennett's Beach and the park's down-to-earth style.

Modern tiny homes, deluxe glamping and beach tents and luxury cabins at nearby Reflections Jimmys Beach are an instant mood booster and provide a perfect weekend or romantic getaway. There are also plenty of powered and unpowered sites available for those more traditional caravan and camping trips.



Enjoy cosy nights by the campfire, endless starry nights and sunset strolls along the bay. After a hard day at the beach, the park's luxury saltwater pool will wash your cares away.

The Reflections Holiday Parks at Jimmys Beach and Hawks Nest are also both dog friendly, making them the perfect choice for all family members to experience a holiday away.

Stop and smell the sea breeze further up the coast at Reflections Seal Rocks.



The luxurious glamping accommodation, combined with the range of powered camping sites, eco-style cabins and fully stocked Jayco Caravans on offer, make this park the perfect place to enjoy ocean views and nature at its best.



The stunning guest lounge and recreation area right on the waterfront, add to the park's uber chill vibe and is a perfect hangout space for you and your friends.



Just under two hours' drive from Newcastle, Seal Rocks is a perfect quick retreat from the hustle and bustle of busy daily life.

Keep driving for up the coast for another 40 minutes and you will reach Reflections Forster Beach and Reflections Tuncurry.



Hitting the two-hour mark from Newcastle, Forster and its smaller sister town Tuncurry, have long been a paradise for beachgoers and those who love to hike, bike and explore the outdoors.



All manner of water sports, including swimming, boating, fishing and diving are incredibly popular.



Having a Reflections Holiday park in both towns means that travellers get to choose their favourite coastal vibe.

Hidden travel gems continue to delight as you drive further North.



A doable 2.5 hour trip from Newcastle will land you at Reflections North Haven or Reflections Bonny Hills.



Returning time and time again, guests describe these parks as their, 'happy camping place.'

Taking a break from the coastal scene and shouting out to Novocastrians who are up for a rustic country adventure, Reflections Lake Glenbawn is an awesome trip away and a short two-hour drive from your Newcastle base through the scenic Upper Hunter.



Fifteen minutes out of Scone, Lake Glenbawn is a wildlife oasis, offering a back-to-nature camping experience on the dam that can't be beat.

Whether it's coastal or country, life is better outside.

