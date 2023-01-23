LETTERS: We're up for the fight on gas pipeline

IN response to both Matt Ophir and Karen Mitchell, (Short Takes, 21/1), about the tree pruning under power lines. Both raise good points, however Matt Ophir is a bit tough on Cr Clausen; the trees, I would suggest, are a bit older than him so you can hardly put any blame on him. My take is that it is time to start to put all power lines underground, it happens in new developments so why can't it happen everywhere, sure, it would cost a lot of money, but so does replacing and maintaining poles and wires exposed to the elements.