LETTERS: We're up for the fight on gas pipeline

IN response to the editorial 'Gas pipeline fracas a sign of the times' I'd like to firstly say that I'm absolutely fed to the teeth with comments made by the media, public servants, Santos and people nowhere near the proposed pipeline route, suggesting that impacted landholders should just get over it and consider the "national need".
Would the tables be turned if these people were all of a sudden informed that the property they'd worked their whole life to acquire, will no longer in fact be the same place after the pipeline goes through? How would they feel if they were no longer able to build on their land or use it for a multitude of things excluded by the existence of an easement that has been forced upon them?
What also angers me is the suggestion that landholders will be "appropriately compensated" for their "inconvenience". My family and I don't want to be compensated. This isn't about money. It's about our lifestyle and our right to exist on our patch of dirt.
I can assure you that there really are a substantial number of people opposed to this project and they are not content to accept that their land will be "eventually secured". We know that this will not pose merely a temporary disruption as you suggest, and I can unequivocally assure you that I will not be handing over a piece of my home without a fight.
LANDHOLDERS slated to host the Hunter Gas pipeline have concerns that must be answered to their satisfaction by the proponent Santos before access is even considered to be granted to our paddocks and for most of our primary assets.
We on the Liverpool Plains have fought coal seam gas creep into our high value agricultural region, of world renown, for well over a decade and know the risks of pipelines buried in vertosol soil types. The existing smaller gas pipeline across the Liverpool Plains to Tamworth doesn't like to stay buried with the pipeline reappearing time after time in farmers paddocks for well over a decade. We are told to simply farm over it, but we don't want a lifetime of Santos risk resting in our paddocks and in our minds.
I will never allow Santos onto our family farms at Quirindi slated to host this pipeline development, our family and community overwhelmingly rejected Santos Coal Seam gas advances over a decade ago, and our relationship with this and the prior proponent Garbis Simonian have broken down to a point of no return due to their lack of interest in answering our genuine questions as to how our businesses will continue unaffected with their easement and project on our private land.
Santos won't get past most landholders' front gate, it's past time Santos and the state read the room on the overwhelming rejection of these developments of new gas fields and associated infrastructure that are unwarranted, unviable and unwanted.
IN relation to comments made in the recent editorial relating to the gas pipeline, "the bulk of any disruption should surely be temporary" is incorrect.
No deep rooted plants, including lucerne and trees, can be planted within the 30m easement. Also, heavy vehicles including trucks and tractors are not to be driven over the pipeline without approval. No fencing can be erected over the pipeline without approval and this can be very restrictive to landholders and are certainly not temporary. These are just a couple of the restrictions exposed on landholders by Santos.
WITH the Australia Day debate rearing its ugly head again, I would like to suggest we get rid of the Australian flag as it is now, which as we all know is a constant reminder to Indigenous Australians of the events in our nation's past.
We are not the same country we were when Arthur Phillip arrived with the First Settlement.
We are a multicultural society with close to 26 million people. Many of whom were born in other countries and came here as migrants. Others are children of migrants from every part of the world.
So why do we still display a flag containing the symbol of Britain?
Many countries settled by the British are now proudly showing their own unique flag, and so should we.
ADZ Carter refers to 'the rumour' about Little Richard throwing his extravagant jewellery into Newcastle Harbour when he saw the light and vowed to devote his life to his God ("Love of live music isn't enough", Letters, 21/1).
Adz, a well-known champion for music in Newcastle, will no doubt be pleased to know that this is no rumour, it is, so to speak, The Gospel.
Gionni di Gravio (Archivist at University of Newcastle) and I researched this story to death a few years ago and posted it at https://hunterlivinghistories.com/2019/05/06/little-richard-newcastle/
I knew the story to be true as I was a Newcastle pimply-faced teenager in 1957 when it all happened. Sadly, over the years the story became distorted, and some were saying that the great man threw his rings into Sydney Harbour. That of course made Gionni's blood boil as here was another great Newcastle story being hijacked by those in Sydney, and Gionni is a Newcastle advocate. I was incensed because I admire Little Richard as one of the great performers and I wanted his story for my town.
In the end the matter was settled by Little Richard's own TV account and by John Laws - already a radio star - who witnessed the event as he travelled with Little Richard on the Stockton punt to do a charity show at Stockton.
For those cynics who might pose the 'so what' question, we can say that Little Richard 's withdrawal from the rock scene brought serious consequences. His retreat left the scene wide open for Elvis, Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry and others to shape the music. The event was a turning point in popular music, and it links Newcastle and Australia to the wider world of 1950s popular culture.
Adz, wouldn't it be great if a resurrected Little Richard were to get a gig in a Newcastle venue? So long as he finished at 9.30 pm and didn't play too loud.
WHILE it's a great boon for Lemon Tree Passage and Port Stephens to be getting the beautiful Wangi Queen in their region, the loss to Lake Macquarie of the historic boat due to the never ending incompetence of Transport for NSW because of the non dredging of Swansea Channel is totally infuriating.
The yachting fraternity can no longer get in and out of the lake with any certainty either. This must also affect all sorts of businesses around the lake who rely on the influx of trade, especially at Christmas, which over many years now has not been able to confidently get in and out of the area.
IN response to both Matt Ophir and Karen Mitchell, (Short Takes, 21/1), about the tree pruning under power lines. Both raise good points, however Matt Ophir is a bit tough on Cr Clausen; the trees, I would suggest, are a bit older than him so you can hardly put any blame on him. My take is that it is time to start to put all power lines underground, it happens in new developments so why can't it happen everywhere, sure, it would cost a lot of money, but so does replacing and maintaining poles and wires exposed to the elements.
I REMEMBER back in time enjoying an evening on the Wangi Queen. Absolutely wonderful and majestic queen of the water. I am so pleased the majesty is back up here. Can't wait to enjoy an evening with my partner, family and friends. Welcome back home Your Majesty.
IT'S a shame Newcastle people didn't get the chance to see Steve Smith get a century like the Coffs Harbour people did. If only Newcastle Council put 60 watt globes in the light towers at Number 1 sports ground instead of 40 watt globes to save money. We will just have to settle with Newcastle City playing Hamilton Wickham during the daylight hours.
AS Australia starts down the path of closing coal-fired power stations we should reflect and take note of current electricity level six load shedding (blackouts) in South Africa which are lasting between eight to 12 hours per day that could last many years. Will South Africa become the next failed state?
I WATCHED the Jets game against the Wanderers on Sunday afternoon and if that was a penalty that tied the game then I will walk to Bourke and back. Bad luck Jets, you should have won the game. Maybe next time. Keep trying.
GREAT letter from Michael Hinchey, (Don't rewrite complicated legacy, Letters, 20/1). Of course, every intelligent person with capacity for independent thinking knows that a "not guilty" verdict is not proof of innocence. If anything, George Pell's former wealth and influence probably makes his High Court "not guilty" verdict even less definitive.
IN response to Greg Cussan's opinion piece, ("Damaging impact of Pell's belief division", Opinion, 21/1), Pell's denials before the Royal Commission that he was ignorant of the systemic sexual of the children by clergy, I liken to a prostitute telling me she is a virgin, or a politician telling me they don't lie.
