LETTERS: We're up for the fight on gas pipeline

Newcastle Herald readers have their say: We're up for the fight on Hunter Gas Pipeline

By Letters to the Editor
January 24 2023 - 3:30am
IN response to the editorial 'Gas pipeline fracas a sign of the times' I'd like to firstly say that I'm absolutely fed to the teeth with comments made by the media, public servants, Santos and people nowhere near the proposed pipeline route, suggesting that impacted landholders should just get over it and consider the "national need".

