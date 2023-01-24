Hunter lifestyle behind land value rises

When young adults leave their parents' home, they normally find work in a big coastal city, like Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane. Given our skewed tax laws that favour landlords and home investors, these days rents in big cities are horrendous. Queue and pay to view rental accommodation, offer above the advertised rent, payment of real estate agent key money, etc, are the rule. Consequently, young adults are obliged to share rental accommodation with friends or strangers. As young people age, get better jobs together with higher income, and hook up with semi-permanent life partners, and possibly want to start families, they get jack of shared accommodation. They then look around for their own digs. But rents are still horrendous, and places that they can afford, are probably a long way from where they would like.