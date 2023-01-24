Hunter lifestyle behind land value rises

SOMETHING is out of whack. Why are Hunter land values increasing so much? ("Valuer General lifts Hunter land values by up to 66 per cent", Herald, 20/1).
When young adults leave their parents' home, they normally find work in a big coastal city, like Sydney, Melbourne or Brisbane. Given our skewed tax laws that favour landlords and home investors, these days rents in big cities are horrendous. Queue and pay to view rental accommodation, offer above the advertised rent, payment of real estate agent key money, etc, are the rule. Consequently, young adults are obliged to share rental accommodation with friends or strangers. As young people age, get better jobs together with higher income, and hook up with semi-permanent life partners, and possibly want to start families, they get jack of shared accommodation. They then look around for their own digs. But rents are still horrendous, and places that they can afford, are probably a long way from where they would like.
If they possibly can, they buy a place, and work from home online rather than the office. They may need to go into the office two or three times a week. This may only be for 'social' or 'team building' purposes, since most people work better online. They can work their own hours and their bosses can monitor them online. COVID has hastened this trend. More people working from home means that traditional offices in CBDs are disappearing. For these couples, home may be in one of the distant suburbs: hot and lacking services. Big Australian cities have always been subject to urban sprawl. The land-rent mechanism has always been a powerful centrifugal force propelling urban settlement towards the outer suburbs.
More and more, couples are choosing to live, not in distant urban suburbs, but in satellite cities. This is a housing affordability and lifestyle choice. She may work from home and have more time to mind the kids. He might work in the building trades, on one of the housing estates that are springing up. These trends help explain rising land values in the regional places like the Hunter and Warrnambool: a spin-off from big city supply and demand for housing.
THE Hunter Region Botanic Gardens is in its 38th year of operation. Created, managed and maintained by volunteers, the gardens is the only institution dedicated to collecting and displaying the plants of the Hunter region, an area of incredible botanical diversity.
As well as playing an important role in conserving the region's plant heritage, the gardens have a major role in community education about plants and gardening, and they are important recreational and tourism venue for the region. The cool and peaceful beauty of the gardens is appreciated by many and we are continually developing new botanical attractions.
The gardens are not a government institution. We exist principally through the support of our volunteers and sponsors, and our income from visitors. We face a new challenge as a result of the construction of the M1 Motorway extension to Raymond Terrace. This important project will pass immediately outside the gardens at Heatherbrae. While access will be maintained throughout the construction process, we are concerned that the resulting disruption will affect the visitation we need to survive.
We are calling on all candidates for the forthcoming state election to express support for compensation or other government assistance to the gardens to ensure that we can weather this challenging period.
We also ask the people of the Hunter Valley to continue to support the gardens by visiting, and participating in the wide range of educational and recreational programs that the gardens offers.
IN response to Helen Douglas, ("Naivety is no defence at 21", Letters, 18/1), thank you for your honesty.
I am a firm believer in giving people a fair go; an Aussie trait, the old adage you can't tell a book by its cover. Perrottet's obvious stupidity has come back to bite him.
When I was an adventurous rogue child, the biggest child's fun game was to play cowboys and Indians, but in this woke-driven world this could be construed as supporting genocide or racism.
An educated person should know better, educated people like Trump, Biden and Putin who are examples of educated people stuffing up.
It's like when you go for a job interview, you put on your best clothes, make yourself presentable with your portfolio and references in your sweaty hands, knowing full well that your prospective employer would have carried out a background check on your past employment and social life.
Forget your references getting you through, because in my lifetime I have never seen or read a bad reference. Yes you are correct, the youth of our country need to step up to the mark in life and be able to achieve their goals in life; no more playing cowboys and Indians.
The media and woke followers have made a mountain out of a molehill.
THE story, "We're the 'odd one out' on sugar tax", (Topics, 21/1), gave a good run down on the sugar tax issue.
Going by the numbers given for obesity today in Australia and using the projection of one third being obese by 2025, the whole population could be obese by 2060. A startling thought. But sugar is a unique substance. It's the only food I know that can be described by a simple chemical formula: C12H22O11.
Every other food is a complex mix of dozens of different things. It is highly refined from its original sugar cane to be the white crystalline powder we are familiar with today. Scarily those white crystals resemble the appearance of many quite toxic chemicals and drugs that would be deadly if consumed like we do of sugar.
Its effect on our bodies is itself a bit scary. When eaten in food or a drink, it quickly enters the bloodstream, rapidly increasing our blood-sugar levels, sometimes above safe healthy levels. Your body then releases insulin into your bloodstream to bring down that blood-sugar level to a more normal level. The insulin does that by "pumping" for want of a better word, the excess sugar into body cells where it is stored as fat. And that is the possible connection between sugar and obesity.
Go into any supermarket and there is usually one full aisle lined with cheaply priced bottles and cans of soft drinks. The fresh foods appear to occupy less aisle space. Does that make a case for taxing sugary drinks? Of those 85 states reported to have introduced a sugar tax, results have been ambiguous so far with some reporting better health outcomes and some no real change.
In affluent Australia with sugary drinks being one of the cheapest foods available, will say an extra 20c per drink make any change to consumption?
I don't know but I'm sure the Treasury would jump at any extra tax revenue being offered to them.
CAN anybody please explain to me why the Newcastle Jets ever let Nikolai Topor-Stanley go, given he has started most games with Western United?
DID ball boys and girls get paid triple time for working till after 4am? Poor tired little devils.
I'D like to apologise to Tony Morley for assuming he was talking about Supercars, ('Sounds like an assumption", Letters, 19/1) and not music. A great stirring retort you indeed scribed.
GREAT letter from Julie Robinson, (How can we do more to help protect women, Letters, 21/1). If Australian women were murdering Australian men at the rate of one per week, governments would impose strict conditions and curfews on women in no time. It seems women are an expendable commodity to men, not just in Australia but across the planet!
PETER Devey, (Short Takes, 20/1), even the most politically blinkered people have to admit that Sky tries to influence voters and elections. Victorians weren't fooled. From this page it appears there is a certain demographic that likes the Kool-Aid.
PETER Devey, (Short Takes, 20/1), asks what evidence there is that Sky News is "a rabid right-wing Murdoch mouthpiece". I believe that the answer to this question would be pretty much all of the program's presenters and its content.
"ANYONE who remembers their 21st clearly isn't match-fit to party with the butcher." (Steve Barnett, Short Takes, 18/1). Is that an open invitation to party? I suggest a picnic. How about January 26th? To keep the woke brigade happy, we could rename the day Celebrity Butchers Picnic Day. We might need some chick pea and mushroom sausages to keep the vegetarians happy though. You bring those sausages and some meat for you and me, I will bring the beers. Get down!
THANK you, Jacinda Ardern, for showing the world how it can be done. Great leadership with empathy, kindness, common sense, strength and understanding. What a role model, what a breath of fresh air. Three cheers to you. You have made the world a better place.
I DON'T doubt for a second that poor Jacinda Ardern has "nothing left in the tank". With the petrol prices under her government, that can be said about every Kiwi.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.