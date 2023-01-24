Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Hunter lifestyle behind land value rises

By Letters to the Editor
January 25 2023 - 3:30am
SOMETHING is out of whack. Why are Hunter land values increasing so much? ("Valuer General lifts Hunter land values by up to 66 per cent", Herald, 20/1).

