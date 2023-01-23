There is one new composition in Leece's set, Big Red Black, that has become his show-stopper - an urgent, dramatic rage-fuelled rock song. It echoes of Midnight Oil and that's no coincidence: Leece spent part of 2022 on the road in Europe at the invitation of friend William Crighton, who was opening for the Oils on their epic farewell tour. In this song we hear Leece reaching for something new as a songwriter and gripping it with both hands.