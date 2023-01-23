Newcastle Herald
Home/News

Review: Ben Leece does country his own way at Tamworth Hotel

By Nick Milligan
January 23 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ben Leece and his band Left of the Dial at the Tamworth Hotel front bar on Sunday, January 22. Picture by Nick Milligan

Ben Leece & Left of the Dial, The Tamworth Hotel, January 22

Ben Leece admits to the packed front room of The Tamworth Hotel that he's not a country singer and then, as if to salve some simmering ire, plays a slower original song named in honour of living luminary Jimmy Webb.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.