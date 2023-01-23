Ben Leece admits to the packed front room of The Tamworth Hotel that he's not a country singer and then, as if to salve some simmering ire, plays a slower original song named in honour of living luminary Jimmy Webb.
Leece is being cute, of course, because he knows as well as any that the crowds that haunt The Tamworth Hotel for a week each January aren't interested in the commercial twang of the mainstream "country" conveyor. They've ventured to The Tamworth to pan for golden alternatives.
Today is the last day of The Tamworth Country Music Festival. Here at The Tamworth rain has forced the bands to relocate from the intimate stage at the bottom of the leafy beer garden to the historic pub's front bar.
The venue's alternative country programming has seen it become a microcosm - a festival within the festival - for lovers of Americana in all its forms. This year's line-up has included free performances by Wagons, Sweet Talk, Kingswood, Kevin Bennett's The Flood and Andy Golledge. The purists have been out in force.
Leece, a Newcastle-based singer-songwriter raised on the plains of Quirindi, might sing with a slight natural drawl and decorate some of his recordings with slide guitar - now played live by new Left of the Dial member and sonic mastermind Lachlan X. Morris - but he's no Kernaghan clone. His music sits at a crossroads between outlaw country, alt-rock and protest folk, proudly atop the shoulders of Paul Westerberg and Bob Mould.
Leece's backing band, Left of the Dial, named after a track from the iconic Replacements record Tim, features mainstay rhythm section Mat Taylor and Liam Ferguson on drums and bass respectively, with Chris Dale on keyboards and the aforementioned Morris on guitar. Taylor was the drummer in Leece's former band The Delta Lions.
This set is built on new un-recorded material, but there are exceptions. The ARIA-award nominated band Georgia State Line are invited onstage for Paper Thin and there's also the emotional Magpie, the story of a dead schoolmate and the subsequent bungled police investigation - a song that, in light of the brutal and cowardly murder of 15-year-old Cassius Turvey, has never been more relevant or important.
There is one new composition in Leece's set, Big Red Black, that has become his show-stopper - an urgent, dramatic rage-fuelled rock song. It echoes of Midnight Oil and that's no coincidence: Leece spent part of 2022 on the road in Europe at the invitation of friend William Crighton, who was opening for the Oils on their epic farewell tour. In this song we hear Leece reaching for something new as a songwriter and gripping it with both hands.
While it might be osmotically Oils - and, let's face it, Leece isn't the first to be inspired by Garrett and co. and he won't be the last - it's also the coalescence of the songwriter's wide-ranging musical influences and social interests - a naked indictment on the treatment of First Nations Australians.
Leece finishes the set with the Oils' classic Kosciuszko, a cover that calls on Taylor to evoke the thunder of the great Rob Hirst - close your eyes and he does. And it just so happens that two blokes up the front are wearing Midnight Oil t-shirts. If we weren't standing in an Aussie pub, this might seem a strange coincidence.
As the full-blooded performance comes to a close, two thoughts emerge and quickly solidify as certainties. The first? No one in this crowded room gives a shit whether or not Leece is "country". The second? Ben Leece & Left of the Dial are going to have a busy year.
