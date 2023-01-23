Newcastle Herald
Sea floor testing underway at Belmont South in preparation of Desalination plant

Matthew Kelly
By Matthew Kelly
January 23 2023 - 6:00pm
A jack-up barge with a drill rig attached will be positioned offshore to take core samples from the seabed from Monday February 6.

Work has commenced on a detailed study of the sea floor off Belmont in preparation for the construction of an intake pipeline for a $200million desalination plant.

Local News

