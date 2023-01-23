Work has commenced on a detailed study of the sea floor off Belmont in preparation for the construction of an intake pipeline for a $200million desalination plant.
A specialist vessel conducted cone penetration testing (CPT) in the area last week.
The testing involved drilling a pilot hole into the sea bed and then using a special cone to drive through the hole into the ground to measure the density of the earth.
A jack-up barge with a drill rig attached will be positioned offshore to take core samples from the seabed from Monday, February 6
The investigations will take about four weeks to complete.
Investigations on Hunter Water owned land are also continuing including drilling boreholes using a truck-mounted rig.
Beach access is not affected and none of the investigations involve seismic testing.
Construction of the desalination plant is expected to start in 2024, pending final planning approvals.
When operational the plant will add up to 30 million litres per day of rainfall independent drinking water capacity to the potable water system, or about 15 per cent of the region's average daily needs. By comparison the existing Sydney desalination plant is capable of producing 250 million litres per day.
The project is part of Hunter's Water's plan to secure the Hunter's water supply for the next 40 years.
The Lower Hunter Water Security Plan focuses on providing a sustainable and resilient water supply for the region in response to increased climate variability and forecast population growth.
Other key components of the plan include increased water conservation and recycling and a new inter-regional transfer pipeline.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
