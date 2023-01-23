Newcastle Herald
NPL NNSW: Maitland Magpies midfield solid for title defence

Craig Kerry
Craig Kerry
January 24 2023
Damon Green last season for Broadmeadow. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

Maitland have picked up Broadmeadow attacker Damon Green but lost Kiwi Joel Clissold as their NPL men's Northern NSW premiership defence takes shape less than six weeks out from the season start.

