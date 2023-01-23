NPL NNSW: Maitland Magpies midfield solid for title defence

Maitland have picked up Broadmeadow attacker Damon Green but lost Kiwi Joel Clissold as their NPL men's Northern NSW premiership defence takes shape less than six weeks out from the season start.
The Magpies, who already had Rhys Cooper and Tom Davies from Newcastle Olympic and youngster Isaac Collins from the Jets academy, added Green to their roster before Clissold left on Sunday to join Cooks Hill.
The only other major loss from last year's squad is centre-back Zach Thomas, who has joined Oakleigh Cannons in the Victorian NPL.
Clissold played at Maitland last season and was involved in trials against Adamstown on the weekend but has since moved on.
Maitland coach Michael Bolch said Green, who often played as a hard-working lone striker for premiership runners-up Magic, would give his side depth, along with Cooper, in midfield behind Braedyn Crowley and James Thompson, who banged in 42 goals between them in 2022.
"He's a quality kid and he's done well since he's been here," Bolch said. "He's very sharp, fits in very well with the boys and he's got a big work-rate, which I like.
"The headache now is I've got plenty of midfielders.
"I see Greeny as more of a No.10 than playing up front. Obviously Jimmy and Crowley will play up front, but last year we played a box midfield, so there's plenty of opportunities in that midfield.
"It's about getting our defence right. We conceded too many goals last year. Zach is a big loss. Tom Davies will do well coming in but he's more of a right fullback, so it's still a work in progress."
Bolch said Adam Blunden was an option at centre-back after doing well when filling in for Thomas last year.
He said Collins was a great finisher who would get time off the bench.
The Magpies lost 2-1 to Adamstown in their first trial and have games against Berkeley Vale and Lake Macquarie in the next week before hit-outs against Wollongong and Canberra Croatia.
Maitland take on Lambton Jaffas, who beat them 1-0 in last year's grand final, in the season opener on Friday, March 3 at Edden Oval.
Other round one fixtures are newcomers New Lambton against Charlestown at Alder Park, Lake Macquarie away to Cooks Hill, Broadmeadow hosting Weston and Edgeworth travelling to Olympic on the Saturday. Adamstown welcome Valentine on the Sunday to finish the round.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
