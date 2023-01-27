4 beds | 2 cars | 3 baths
Exuding sleek, bold confidence and a sophisticated presence, this architecturally designed Torrens title masterpiece captures the soul enhanced by fresh sea breezes and sweeping ocean views.
Curated with contemporary tones and textures, clever integrations and located within walking distance of the sand and surf, this winning combination is where luxury blends with the ultimate in coastal living.
Light-filled interiors flaunt opulent space with an impressively versatile floor plan that welcomes the outdoors in through well-considered light sources and seamless flow.
Designed with modern simplicity and an active lifestyle in mind, the Blackbutt timber flooring, integrated appliances, glass railings, and radiant open-rise feature staircase all beam with luxe, easy-care advantages.
Boasting a clever use of space, home office options and environmentally conscious features, this home embraces the epitome of everything the coast has to offer.
Indulge where you're happiest, either at home by the pool in your private haven hosting family and friends, catching waves at daybreak or socialising at the local eateries and trendy cafes at dusk.
Discover that lifestyle you love with stunning nature trails, quality schools, multiple parks and Merewether Beach and Baths, all within walking distance from your front door.
