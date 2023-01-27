6 beds | 2 cars | 6 baths
Overlooking Dixon Park Beach with uninterrupted ocean views from almost every room, this sublime property is like no other.
Raising the bar in architectural excellence, the six-bedroom, six-bathroom family home has real estate X-factor; unmatched in space and luxury, yet with a laidback beach house ambience that welcomes you with heart and soul.
No more than a barefoot stroll to the sand and surf, wake up to a life less ordinary as you watch migrating whales, dolphins playing and spectacular sunrises moving along the coastline.
Completed without compromise in 2020, this truly is a one in a million opportunity to buy into the city's most exclusive location where all the hard work of designing and building your dream home has been done for you.
Boasting an unrivalled 55m ocean frontage, the dual-level residence and separate guest house is a vision to behold with unique board form concrete walls a timeless piece of art.
Inside, magnificent ocean views remain centre stage, while a tranquil palette of polished concrete, timber and subtle pops of blue sit in harmony with the property's idyllic coastal setting.
A family home at heart, the design features four living areas, a home office, and kids' study nook, along with a custom island kitchen and butler's pantry.
The layout allows for floorplan flexibility to reconfigure with up to eight bedrooms in total.
Separated from the main residence by a magnesium heated pool with waterfall, the two-storey guest house is a private retreat for guests, a soul-soothing sanctuary to work from home or perhaps consult with clients or patients.
A haven for entertaining too, the lower level rumpus and adjoining outdoor kitchen is where televised sport will be watched, teens will gather, and barbecues will be enjoyed, while upstairs, the deck with second outdoor kitchen is a natural extension of the open plan living and kitchen area.
Some of this home's amazing features include:
12-camera back-to-base security; infinite storage; underfloor heating; 2 gas fireplaces; 26 solar panels and Tesla storage battery; keyless access, near soundproof double glazed 2m tall windows; automated recessed blinds; individual a/c to every room; full home automation and app control including irrigation, Zip taps, outdoor heating, laundry chute.
