Teenager charged over alleged armed robbery at Thai Town in Marketown shopping centre at Newcastle West

By Nick Bielby
Updated January 24 2023 - 8:53am, first published 8:44am
Boy, 16, charged over alleged armed hold-up at Marketown eatery

Police have this week arrested a teenager over an alleged armed robbery at a Newcastle restaurant last year.

