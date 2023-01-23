Boy, 16, charged over alleged armed hold-up at Marketown eatery

Police have this week arrested a teenager over an alleged armed robbery at a Newcastle restaurant last year.
The 16-year-old boy allegedly threatened staff with a knife and demanded bottles of alcohol at Thai Town, an eatery inside the Marketown shopping centre, just before 10pm on October 1 before fleeing on foot.
Police were called to the scene and an investigation began.
Newcastle police said in a statement on Tuesday that officers executed a search warrant at a home at West Wallsend about 10.30am on Monday and seized several items of clothing they believed were relevant to their inquiries.
They arrested a 16-year-old boy at the property and took him to Waratah police station, where he was charged with one count of robbery while armed with an offensive weapon.
He was granted bail and will face children's court on February 20.
