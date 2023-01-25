THE editorial in Monday's paper, ("Detail in the domestic coal price cap", Editorial, 23/1) was spot on regarding coal and its use for providing power after solar makes no contribution during the night. These power stations had links with mines and by all accounts were being supplied with coal however the government jumped in and placed a cap on all mines which was not necessary. Until the big batteries can be put into place to keep the green energy admirers happy, Liddell power station should not be demolished if anything it should be stopped for the next three months to give us some idea of what we're in for when it does close.