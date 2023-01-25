Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Herald readers have their say: Walk a mile in our shoes on pipeline route

By Letters to the Editor
January 26 2023 - 3:30am
Virginia Congdon, centre, discusses the Hunter Gas Pipeline with Darryl King and Anne McGowan. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

RE: "Gas pipeline fracas a sign of the times", (Editorial, 20/1). The simple suggestion that "property owners are inconvenienced" and "must be appropriately compensated for their losses" or that the HGP will be buried with temporary disruption indicates limited understanding of the problems this gas pipeline will present affected landholders. Because, there are many serious long-term issues which will impact them of which there is already plenty of documented evidence.

