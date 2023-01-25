RE: "Gas pipeline fracas a sign of the times", (Editorial, 20/1). The simple suggestion that "property owners are inconvenienced" and "must be appropriately compensated for their losses" or that the HGP will be buried with temporary disruption indicates limited understanding of the problems this gas pipeline will present affected landholders. Because, there are many serious long-term issues which will impact them of which there is already plenty of documented evidence.
This project will enable gas mining in the Pilliga and across the Liverpool Plains. Tara, Chinchilla and the Darling Downs in Queensland are already evidence of a highly polluting and exploitive CSG mining industry which shouldn't be allowed to expand in NSW (particularly those areas mentioned) due to the undeniable impacts on farming, environment and people's health.
This 50cm-plus gas pipeline along with its above-ground infrastructure, hosted on a 30m wide cleared easement creates many long-term problems including many risks, restrictions and obligations that the landholder can never be adequately compensated for; disturbs water flow on land, removes trees and other vegetation which can't be regenerated and increases fire risk and subsidence from flooding. Then at the end of its usefulness it will be left to rot and subside underground.
Also, access agreements cannot be likened to those for wind turbines due to the dangerous nature of gas, type of construction and many other long-term impacts. Also, Dave Layzell's suggestion of using stock routes where possible isn't possible due to the Federal EPBC Act.
Finally, I am an impacted Landholder who enjoys the benefits of solar power which we find extremely reliable and services all our needs with excess transmitted to the grid on a daily basis during all seasons. We believe neither the pipeline, nor more gas extraction, are necessary and that future investments should be directed towards cleaner energy, not some outdated fossil fuel project which will be short-lived.
THE editorial in Monday's paper, ("Detail in the domestic coal price cap", Editorial, 23/1) was spot on regarding coal and its use for providing power after solar makes no contribution during the night. These power stations had links with mines and by all accounts were being supplied with coal however the government jumped in and placed a cap on all mines which was not necessary. Until the big batteries can be put into place to keep the green energy admirers happy, Liddell power station should not be demolished if anything it should be stopped for the next three months to give us some idea of what we're in for when it does close.
ONCE again the NIMBYs are starting a scare campaign in regards to coal being transported about the region by truck.
How about sparing a thought for us living near the Hunter rail line? There were no coal trains when my house was built in the 1880s. Try sleeping when 90 carriage trains scream and rumble past all day and night and the house shakes from the vibration from the tracks or when track work goes on for nights on end to fix the rails that have been slowly damaged by these huge monstrosities.
Now you say there should be even more trains to make people's life a misery because you don't want trucks on our roads. The giant four-wheel drives that congest the roads these days are just as dangerous as a coal truck and take up almost as much space. Not everyone in the Hunter thinks that more coal trains are a good idea.
AGAIN, we see BlueFloat Energy and Energy Estate having a very pro 'publicity blurb' in the Hunter Business Review magazine - Mining and Energy update December 2022.
Carlos Martin (CEO BlueFloat Energy) and Nick Sankey (country manager for Energy Estate) are saying, quote: "we work closely with local stakeholders and we want the communities' input into the design of our projects" and Rosie King (director of partnerships at Energy Estate) saying, quote: "Energy Estate is committed to the transformation of the Hunter-Central Coast region into a clean energy powerhouse - from the Upper Hunter to the Coast" and "collaborating with communities and other offshore wind proponents we can create a thriving offshore wind manufacturing, construction and service industry in the Hunter-Central Coast region", but as Greta Thunberg would say 'these are only words, blah, blah, blah'!
Note the words used of 'and other offshore wind proponents we can create a thriving offshore wind manufacturing, construction and service industry'. Let these personnel let us know exactly how this is to happen, assurances for maximum Australian manufacture, construction and service. Let us know exactly how much oil and grease is contained in every wind farm installation for the 1.65GW, are these farms to be serviced by 'electric' boats, manufactured where and how often? Exactly the effect on whale migration and 'other' species, etc. What and whose equipment is to be used to drill some 500-odd holes into the bedrock to anchor chains for each 'farm'?
Words are good but facts are better.
THE lesser evil of fossil fuels will have to be a bridge to 2050 until the electrical energy market decarbonises itself. How do they offset these additional emissions?
The promised carbon capture and storage by the APPEA oil and gas industry has been extremely expensive and fallen short of expectations. The APPEA have gone for cheaper offsets of tree planting, the controlled burning of tropical savannas to prevent larger wildfires or paying farmers not to cut down trees. Numerous international carbon offset companies are stepping into this lucrative market by claiming they have verifiable offsets.
Do these offsets make meaningful contributions? Trees capture (sink and store) and emit (decay, burn and source). The capturing process is called sequestering. Tropical rainforests can remove carbon more efficiently; the three largest are located in the Amazon, Congo River basin and southeast Asia. The Amazon teeters on the edge of becoming a source of carbon, if forest loss continues at current rates. Southeast Asia has already become a source of carbon emissions due to clearing for plantations, uncontrolled fires and drainage of peat soils. Only the Congo has enough forest left to remain an active carbon sink. Australia has three heritage forest (Tasmania, wet tropics Queensland and Gondwana) but Australia's State of the Forests Report 2018, criterion five, stated our forests carbon captured over five years was only 3.5 per cent of total emissions. NASA Jan2021 estimated worldwide vegetation carbon capture at 20 per cent or world emissions. The APPEA needs to return to meaningful carbon capture investments.
I FEEL for the property owners who might be affected by the proposed gas pipeline passing through their properties rendering the easements useless. Why can't the pipelines follow the roads, highways and rail lines? This would surely cause less disruption and easier access for maintenance. Leave our agricultural land alone!
WITH the latest polling showing that Mr Perrottet is in line for the royal order of the boot at the upcoming election, as always happens he will resign, as they all say when they are about to be rolled, to pursue new interests or spend more time with the family. That will create a real problem for the Liberals when, as traditionally happens following an election loss, the green as grass treasurer Kean takes over, he will condemn the Liberals to years in opposition. This bloke belongs in the Greens, not in the Liberals, in my opinion.
TOO right Col Parkins and Garry Robinson, "Have we lost our sense of humour?" and "Dress-ups just a bit of fun", Letters, 21/1), political correctness has taken over Australia. Gone are the days when entitled white fellas could poke fun at, malign and offend, any minority group already experiencing disadvantage and discrimination. All Perrottet did was disrespect the memory of six million murdered men, women and children with a Nazi costume that any fair minded, white, male Aussie would agree is just 'funny' - when will those offended by these types of actions 'just get over it'?
I DON'T have an issue, in order to quell all the uproar, in changing the date. My suggestion would be to go with January 1, the date of Federation. This may take a lot of pain and protest away. But I have a feeling that the same people that hate January 26 will find a problem with January 1 too.
AT a time when the focus is on The Voice to Parliament, indigenous youths are apparently out of control in Alice Springs to the extent that the Northern Territory police cannot contain the crimes being committed against people and property. Anthony Albanese and Peter Dutton are both travelling there separately to discuss the problem and find a possible solution. Bad timing for both the Voice and reconciliation, I reckon.
WOW, Les Woodward, ('Bring back the old ticket days', Letters, 23/1), is it really so confusing? I am 67 and use a Gold Opal card; tap on, tap off. Not hard and just $2.50 per day. Go figure.
DURING the season of the Jets we are getting more and more back page photos of the Knights. I wonder what will happen in March when the Supercars run on the same weekend as the Jets followed by the Knights.
