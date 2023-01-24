Newcastle Herald
Former Cronulla Sharks, Wakefield Trinity prop David Fifita to line up for The Entrance Tigers in Newcastle Rugby League

MM
By Max McKinney
January 24 2023 - 6:30pm
David Fifita playing for Wakefield in Super League. Picture Facebook/Wakefield Trinity

The Entrance coach Jamy Forbes believes former Cronulla Sharks prop David Fifita can provide the "leadership" and "toughness" the Tigers need to make a charge towards the Newcastle Rugby League finals in 2023.

MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, covering mainly local government and transport. Max mostly reports on the Newcastle Knights, but also covers a mix of local sport.

