A MAN has been airlifted to hospital with head and shoulder injuries after he fell from a horse on a New England property.
Emergency services were urgently called to the scene at Yarrowitch, half-an-hour from Walcha, about 4.30pm on Monday after reports the man had been injured.
Ambulance paramedics treated the rider at the scene and the Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also called in with a critical care team on board.
A man, believed to be aged in his 50s, had suffered head and shoulder injuries when he fell from a horse.
He was stabilised for transport and airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle for further treatment.
A spokesperson from the Westpac chopper said the man was in a stable condition at the time.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
