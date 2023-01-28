NATHAN Shields and Letitia Lansley have completely renovated a substantial Shortland house to be fit for a princess: their newborn baby, Hallie May.
"The goal was to make this house a place where we could happily have our baby and I think we've done that well," Letitia smiles.
The home, a stylish mix of traditional and modern, took almost two years to upgrade and update. The couple did the bulk of the work themselves, guided when necessary by tradie mates and family members, notably Nathan's father, Malcolm.
"We were both working full-time and then renovating until midnight, sometimes 1am . . . the days just blended," Letitia says.
Nathan, co-owner of air-conditioning and electrical business Kool Koncepts, adds: "It's all been done around our jobs. It's been massive."
They look back on what they've achieved with satisfaction, acknowledging that others found their vision for the 100-year-old property hard to picture, considering the work required to achieve it.
"Mum cried when she heard that we'd bought it [in early 2021],' Letitia laughs.
"Nathan and I looked past what was here, and what needed to be done, to what it could be.
"We saw its potential."
They had not been pursuing a project. They wanted to move from Rutherford to Newcastle to be closer to relatives as they considered starting their own family.
However, it was a seller's market. They inspected the Shortland house with about 30 other couples. Nathan approved of its 1200 square metre yard and ample shed, and Letitia realised it could accommodate an ensuite and walk-in wardrobe - must-haves in their next home.
The original part of the double brick, Hardiplank and terracotta tile house had decorative ceilings, two stained glass bay windows - one obscured by the enclosed porch - and a fireplace. At the rear, Nathan and Letitia were impressed by the size of the newer, open-plan kitchen/living area and sunroom, as well as the wetlands outlook. "It was nerve-wracking because this was the first house we really wanted," Letitia says.
Nathan explains: "We'd been looking for about six months and had made offers on a number of houses. We were outbid on one occasion by $90,000."
But this match was meant to be and, when the sale settled, the dust stirred as the renovation started in earnest.
The home's decent bones meant work in the front two bedrooms and formal lounge room was largely cosmetic, although Nathan spent three days scraping paint off the bay window frames to get them to open. The new wall colour - White Exchange in half strength - and hybrid floating floors now flow from the arched entry hall to the sunroom.
Letitia and Nathan used surplus dining space to create an ensuite and walk-in robe for the third, master bedroom and a study off the kitchen. They redid the kitchen (assembling and installing the units themselves), main bathroom, powder room and laundry. They added ducted air, replaced all internal doors and put in a second sliding door from the rear living area to the sunroom, which now features a built-in barbecue and a pool table doubling as a dining setting.
Outside, they reopened the porch to showcase the vintage front door and bay window. The house was rendered (colour: Paperbark), its roof cleaned and guttering and fascia replaced. The couple built a side deck and streamlined the landscaping.
As a team, Nathan and Letitia work to their strengths.
"He's the muscle and I'm the labourer," Letitia laughs, although Nathan is quick to acknowledge her painting skills. "I don't cut in, I roll. Tish [Letitia] cuts in," he says. "I'm too finicky and slow."
Nathan is also happy to defer to Letitia on decorating.
"I don't like clutter but I like to have some pretty things," she says.
Timber and textiles add warmth to the light-filled home's neutral palette and similar finishes tie rooms together. Pretty shades of sage pop up in places such as bathroom and laundry feature tiles, the fireplace surrounds and the study's panelling.
Nathan and Letitia have plans for a first-storey parents' retreat but, for now, are catching their breath and getting to know their gorgeous little girl.
