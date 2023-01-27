Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Bridging the gap: How Newcastle's Greg and Sylvia Ray are able to read books with their grandchildren in Sweden in real time

By Lily Ray
January 27 2023 - 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Readeo users Greg and Sylvia Ray and grandkids Otto and Elsie. Picture by Lily Ray

During the pandemic, we spent almost two years in Sweden, separated from our loved ones in Australia, our other home. In that time, my daughter turned two, then three. I had a baby, and that baby turned one.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.