4 beds | 2 cars | 2 baths
In a location where everyone wants to live, this exquisite custom crafted duplex is your ticket to a coveted beachside lifestyle just 900m from the sand and surf at Merewether.
Flowing over two impressive levels with no expense spared; electric blinds, statement lighting, and Pitt cooking burners are just some of the fabulous features that create a glamorous feel inside this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom haven.
A symphony of simplicity, the clever floorplan is ideal for older families with three robed bedrooms, the luxe main bathroom, and a sitting room and courtyard on the ground level, with the master bedroom and ensuite offering a sense of sanctuary for parents upstairs.
Illuminated by two oversized skylights and clerestory windows, the open plan living area is enhanced by a 4.2m raked ceiling and effortless flow onto a sheltered terrace where alfresco dining with friends can be enjoyed.
Fusing functionality with flawless style, the superb kitchen featuring stone benches, top quality appliances, and a walk-in pantry with plumbing for fridge and space for wine fridge.
Perfectly placed to enjoy the best of Merewether, a few steps from Lingard Private Hospital and Townson Oval, a leisurely 10-minute stroll to the Junctions shops and cafes as well as a short dash to the beach, this stunning property offers lifestyle in spades.
