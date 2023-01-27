Flowing over two impressive levels with no expense spared; electric blinds, statement lighting, and Pitt cooking burners are just some of the fabulous features that create a glamorous feel inside this 4-bedroom, 2.5-bathroom haven.



A symphony of simplicity, the clever floorplan is ideal for older families with three robed bedrooms, the luxe main bathroom, and a sitting room and courtyard on the ground level, with the master bedroom and ensuite offering a sense of sanctuary for parents upstairs.

