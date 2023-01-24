When, on Australia Day eve, the nation honours the 32 finalists for the Australian of the Year Awards, there will be no losers.
Every one of the remarkable individuals at the National Arboretum to await the formal announcement of the Australian of the Year, the Senior Australian of the Year, the Young Australian of the Year and Australia's Local Hero is already a winner who has helped make this country a better place.
While this is self-evident in that each has already been honoured by their states and territories, it is a truth that applies not only to the hundreds of others who were nominated for local and regional awards but also the millions of volunteers and community workers who regularly and quietly put the needs of others ahead of their own.
IN THE NEWS:
Australia, plagued as it has been by the tyranny of distance and a challenging environment increasingly prone to droughts, bushfires, floods and other crises, has long had a tradition of self-help and community resilience. It has not always been possible, especially in regional and remote communities, to wait for somebody from the government to show up and fix things.
That spirit is alive and well with the vast majority of this year's nominees, who are representative of the diverse and multicultural community this nation has become, being honoured for identifying something the community lacked and then addressing that need.
Six of the nominees are being recognised for their work with the Indigenous community.
They include Australian of the Year nominee Samuel Bush-Blanasi (NT), the chair of the Northern Land Council; Senior Australian of the Year nominees Bernard Tipiloura (NT), a suicide prevention campaigner, Sandra Miller (SA), an Indigenous health and welfare advocate and Professor Tom Calma (ACT), a social justice advocate; Young Australian of the Year nominees Jahdai Vigona (NT), a first nations community leader, and Darcy McGauley Bartlett (Vic), an advocate for Indigenous health care in prisons.
The contributions made by Australians born abroad, including those who arrived as refugees, have not gone unmarked.
They include, but are not limited to Australian of the Year nominee John Kamara (Tas), the co-founder of that state's Alliance of Tasmanian and African Communities; Young Australian of the Year nominees Awer Mabil (SA), the co-founder of Barefoot to Boots, Nagmeldin Bol (WA), an Olympian, and Meriem Daoui, a marathon runner and humanitarian; and Australian Local Hero nominees Amar Singh (NSW), the founder of Turbans for Australia, and Dr Shamarah Mirza, the co-founder of SiTara's Story.
While space does not permit us to list every nominee, the important thing to remember is that each and everyone of these people have done Australia proud.
They, like all who put community first, are proof the country is in good hands.
ISSUE: 39,813
IN THE NEWS:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.