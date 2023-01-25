The worldwide smash hit Come From Away is heading to Newcastle's Civic Theatre and LIVE has five double passes to give away.
The tickets are to the 7pm show on Wednesday, February 15.
To enter, send the words "Come From Away" plus your name, address and phone number to competitions@newcastleherald.com.au. Entries close at 5pm on Wednesday, February 1.
Come From Away is based on real-life events in the wake of the September 11, and is an inspiring musical about unity, generosity and kindness in adversity. It is set in Gander, Newfoundland, where 38 planes carrying close to 7000 people from more than 100 countries were redirected during this traumatic event, almost doubling the population of the remote Canadian town.
