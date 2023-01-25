Newcastle Herald
After 15 'rewarding' years, Newcastle District Cricket Association chairman Paul Marjoribanks prepares to pull up stumps

By Josh Callinan
January 26 2023 - 9:30am
Newcastle District Cricket Association chairman Paul Marjoribanks. Picture by Simone De Peak

Newcastle District Cricket Association (NDCA) has begun the process of searching for a new chairman with Paul Marjoribanks indicating his intent to "step down" after 15 "rewarding" years in the top job.

