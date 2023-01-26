Newcastle Herald
Newcastle District Cricket Association: Wests all-rounder Zac McGuigan faces season-ending surgery

Josh Callinan
Josh Callinan
January 26 2023 - 11:00am
Wests all-rounder Zac McGuigan. Picture by Peter Lorimer

WESTS' premiership hopes may have been dealt a nasty blow as all-rounder Zac McGuigan faces the prospect of season-ending surgery.

