WESTS' premiership hopes may have been dealt a nasty blow as all-rounder Zac McGuigan faces the prospect of season-ending surgery.
McGuigan could miss the rest of the Rosellas' campaign because of a knee complaint, stemming from overuse after back-to-back-to-back summers between Australia and England.
Sidelined for the current two-day match, McGuigan scored 50 and took 4-28 in Wests' win over Waratah-Mayfield earlier this month.
Whether or not he plays again in 2022-23 remains to be seen but the third-ranked Rosellas, who won titles in 2017-18 and 2020-21, will be hoping to have him back on the field sooner rather than later.
Niall Alexander (elbow) and Aaron Wivell (illness) are both expected to return for Wests next round.
* HAMWICKS have made it two from two in the T20 Summer Bash, marquee cameos helping account for the Hunter Thoroughbreds at No.1 Sportsground on Tuesday night.
The Pumas welcomed Sydney Cricket Club pair Harry Manenti (50) and Hugh Sherriff (4-15) while Kain Anderson and Jack Hartigan both returned to Newcastle from the state capital.
Hamwicks posted 5-156 before restricting Hunter, who also lost twice on Sunday, to 9-122 in reply.
Manenti was part of Sydney's T20 Cup final victory on the weekend alongside Belmont junior Beau McClintock and Maitland product Will Fort.
* BELMONT claimed the Gilmour Cup after defeating City in last week's Masters final at Cahill Oval, reaching the 100 required four down in the 16th over.
* BRADMAN Cup champions Newcastle play the winner of Thursday's Green Shield final between Hawkesbury and Parramatta in the under-16 State Challenge.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
