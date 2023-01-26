AIDAN Cahill answers the phone and says "I'm just leaving the oval and heading home".
But not just any old oval.
The former City all-rounder and Newcastle representative has now called the famed Adelaide Oval home for the best part of 12 months.
Almost midway through a two-year rookie contract at the Redbacks, Cahill admits "it's not the worst place at all" in terms of his regular training venue.
He feels like time in a professional cricket set up during 2022-23 has already improved his game.
"Obviously at the start I was a bit star struck and that sort of thing, but you get used to it and it's been good," Cahill told the Newcastle Herald.
"Having coaches there every day and every training session, better players ... just a whole lot of knowledge around and experience to pass on. It's definitely made a difference."
Cahill, who turns 20 in March, welcomed a recent call up to South Australia's second XI alongside captain Jake Lehmann and leg-spinner Lloyd Pope.
The visitors were beaten by Tasmania in Hobart earlier this month and Cahill, despite being dismissed twice for single figures, collected his maiden wicket in the national men's series.
"There were a couple of boys out injured and a couple of boys away at Big Bash so I got a shot," he said.
"I didn't do too much but it was a good challenge."
South Australia have a couple of second XI fixtures remaining at home this season, hosting Queensland at Karen Rolton Oval from Monday and finishing with WA next month (February 20-23).
Although unsure about selections, Cahill says "ideally" he'd retain his spot but understands other players may become available.
The former Australian under-19 representative still hopes, one day, to achieve first-class honours.
In the meantime, Cahill will continue plying his trade with Northern Districts in the West End Men's First Grade competition.
"I guess everyone has goals but I'm just trying to perform a bit better in grade at the moment," he said.
"I'm not out of form, but I've been a bit out of the runs and out of the wickets the last couple of games."
Cahill says he's kept an occasional eye on Newcastle District Cricket Association with old club City (34 points) ranked outright fourth on the ladder.
"I look every now and then. I think dad is still scoring for first grade, so sometimes when I phone him after a game on Saturday he'll be at the ground and tell me how City went."
Also, South Australia's Barossa Valley has been confirmed as host of next year's Australian Country Championships.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
