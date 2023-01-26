LETTERS: City must make a big deal of link to Little Richard

REGARDING the story of Little Richard chucking his jewellery off the Stockton punt in October, 1957.
Three legends of rock'n'roll, Little Richard, Eddie Cochran and Gene Vincent (and a young Johnny O'Keefe) were heading to perform at the Newcastle Stadium.
It's all detailed in my new book 'Hey Rock'n'Roll' together with actual letters from my good friend Johnny O'Keefe, who witnessed the entire event.
A few years ago I offered copies to the Newcastle Maritime Museum and Newcastle council. I suggested a plaque (or better still, a statue) on the foreshore detailing this event.
My book with the JO'K letters has finally settled the issue. Although sadly, almost every previous book about that tour has it wrong ... I guess to someone reading about it in America or Britain etc the Sydney Harbour Bridge conjures up better images than the old Stockton punt.
Rock'n'roll tourism is becoming very important. Australia has been slow off the mark but now Fremantle has a Bon Scott memorial and Redcliffe hosts a fabulous Bee Gees display. Newcastle is the only city in the world that could claim this and it would be a wonderful tourist attraction.
Perhaps these days, the council may be more interested. We could also incorporate a tribute to Australia's original and greatest rock'n'roller, Johnny O'Keefe - that in itself would be a great attraction.
I'd be very happy to be involved.
ROLAND Bannister, ("Little update on a big story", Letters, 24/1), thank you for clarifying the story about Little Richard's rings.
I wanted to believe it happened in our harbour, but doubted it due to the amount of musical myths in Newcastle.
Examples of these myths include various locations where Silverchair supposedly played their very first gig (for the record, it was at the Jewells Tavern, as confirmed by the band), and Cold Chisel supposedly playing the Star Hotel the night of the '79 riot (when it was actually local band Heroes).
Little Richard leaving the music scene behind was definitely a big deal, especially as this was already around the same time as Elvis joining the army, and Jerry Lee Lewis (quite rightly) falling out of favour with the majority of his fanbase when he married his 13-year-old cousin.
As for the hypothetical of Little Richard performing again, if only! However, having a 9.30pm finishing time may have flown in the 1950s, but I'd say that roughly 90 per cent of the 100-plus concerts I've attended since the mid-1990s have had the headlining act not start until about 9pm, and I've never seen a headlining act play for less than an hour.
DAVID Edge, ("It's time we had our own flag", Letters, 24/1), food for thought there.
Maybe we should start there first to try to find some balance and change to our identity.
Maybe we can keep some sort of connection to our British links. As many men and women fought and died under this flag for our continued freedom. But, we have evolved and we need to recognise the true owners of this land and their culture which is the longest of all time.
How we do this without disrespecting our fallen heroes and our living and serving defence forces? I don't know. To take a line constantly used by a lazy ex-employee of mine, "it's above my pay rate" and for the record I did serve in the military for 12 years and fully understand the importance of the flag. But, it's time to change and come of age. I'm sure with the talented artists we have here, Indigenous included, we can find a flag we can all be proud of.
LES Woodward, ("Bring back the old ticket days", Letters, 23/1), laments the fact that the Opal card has replaced the old fashioned paper ticket, some years ago by the way, so it would appear Les is a very infrequent user of public transport if he has just found out about the Opal card.
To relieve himself of the confusion maybe this will help; Opal cards are easy to obtain, try Service NSW for starters, then top it up at any number of outlets, easy as ABC.
Pensioners and seniors can travel all day on trains, buses and ferries including the Manly ferry for just $2.50, and no Les, pensioners do not get charged every time they use the card for that day. It's pretty simple Les, also easy to use and damn good value. Certainly not another one of Gladys Berejiklian's stuff-ups as you called it.
THE recent sale of the Commonwealth Hotel, Cook Hill, brings back memories of a fierce debate among locals about whether it should be called by the nickname Commy or Commo ("Commonwealth pub where old meets new", Herald, 29/11/2020).
Commy won and the promise to alternate names every few years appears not to have eventuated.
There are two reasons to call it Commo: It's the Commonwealth, not Commynwealth Hotel. Commy is an American (often pejorative) nickname for communist. Do we need any more Americanisms: think train station instead of railway station and bathroom for public toilet? And Commo is its Australian equivalent. Further, the former Newcastle Workers Club, just five or so minutes walk away, was controlled for many decades by local communists.
HAVING moved from Newcastle to the Upper Hunter a few years ago, I now travel quite regularly along the Hunter Expressway. I am astonished by the frequency and quantity of burnt out motor vehicles that are to be seen along this road. Can anyone explain why this is? Are the incinerated cars mere trophies of some perverse game of one-upmanship between competing local gangs, or are they pieces of evidence destroyed after committing night time crimes?
I would love to know.
REGARDING Stockton beach erosion, do not blame the breakwall. It has been there since 1912. If it was to blame the beach would be long gone. The coastline has changed overtime.
We used to hold onto the chain at the Bogey Hole and surf the waves as they came in. We used to do the same in the kids pool at Newcastle. Blacksmiths Beach Surf Carnival, a wave broke a surfboard in half. The same beach waves used to come over the sandhills and flow down into Grannies Hole.
I'm not an expert but I would be looking at tidal currents. At times the waves would come into Newcastle Baths big enough to dive onto them and surf them into the baths. At Newcastle Beach the waves used to come over rocks at the northern end. Same beach waves used to be approximately five metres high. A surf boat used to ride the swell/waves at the start of Swansea channel. As I have said, the entire coast has changed. No fault of the breakwall.
IT saddens me to see Wallsend pool, a well-loved community pool, in such a bad state. The pool is filthy and despite emails to Bluefit this has not been rectified; human hair clumps and debris which has been there for days. Privatisation at its worst.
THE Newcastle lord mayor has announced that a survey of Newcastle people gave approval to celebrating Australia Day on the 25th instead of the traditional 26th of January. I would expect all council employees to take this public holiday on the day the council has chosen and report for work on the traditional Australia Day. Maybe the council will give a two-day public holiday because not much is going to happen the day before Australia Day.
HOW'S Mr Hinchey feeling about rehabilitation for thugs in Alice Springs! Or is it a NIMBY lefty thing? If rehabilitation works, why do thugs reoffend Mr Hinchey?
THE wave of out-of-control lawlessness and disrespect for people and property engulfing the town of Alice Springs is not new or unique, just worse. Towns with a similar population demography also have the same problems. Most of the problems have emanated from the removal of the cashless debit card and the lifting of alcohol restrictions by politicians, do-gooders and virtue pixies exerting their utopian ideologies. Rest assured the Voice will not change such behaviour in these communities.
AGAIN, no one cares about the workers on the land. Everyone is waiting to be comfortable in the air conditioning without thinking where it is coming from. Put on long sleeves and walk outside and have a gander. Happy whatever day brethren.
HAVEN'T we seen enough of Christine Everingham in the opinion page whinging again about the Supercars coming to Newcastle? How do we know that she is telling the truth and why does she always get a full page with an old photo to rave about the so-called actions that are going on prior to the Supercars in Newcastle?
COLIN Rowlatt, (Short Takes, 25/1), Jacinda Ardern may have had all those feel-good attributes you mentioned and fooled the world with them, however, in the real world of running a country, she has basically set NZ back economically. That's why she has fallen on her sword with the obligatory statement of wanting to spend time with her family. Basically she has realised the electorate has finally seen through her.
TIME to leave Mr Perrottet alone. We were all young and dumb once. At least I was.
