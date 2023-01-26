THE musical Merrily We Roll Along has had audiences enjoyably doing that since it was first staged on Broadway in 1981.
And that should be the case with a production Newcastle Theatre Company is staging between February 3 and 25 this year.
The show tells the story of three friends and how their lives and friendship change over 20 years, with it focusing particularly on Franklin Shepard, a once-talented composer of musicals who, in that period, abandons his friends and songwriting career to become a producer of Hollywood movies.
The show has people watching intently as its story moves backwards in time, beginning in 1976 at the friends' lowest moment, and gradually going back to 1957, when they are at their youthful best.
The musical, which has songs by musician and lyricist Stephen Sondheim and a text by George Furth, has David Gray and Kieran Norman as its co-directors, with Gray handling the text and Norman the music.
The cast is headed by Zac Smith as Franklin Shepard, who goes by the name Frank; Freddy Hellier as his lyricist Charley Kringas; and Chiaro Patalano as Mary Flynn, a writer and theatre critic who is the pair's long-time friend.
The other actors are: Megan Connelly as Beth Spencer, a nightclub singer who is Frank's first wife; Richard Murray as Joe Josephson, the producer of Frank and Charley's Broadway shows; Katie Blaxland as Gussie Carnegie, Joe's wife who is a Broadway star and eventually becomes Frank's second wife; and Leianna McCloy as K.T. Lewis, a TV journalist who asks Frank and Charley how well they work together and gets a lovely answer she doesn't expect.
James Walker, Gerogie Lamond, Francesco Bertoni, Jade Shearman, Mathew Gallimore and Jarrah Webster appear as party guests, artists and students.
The show will have live music, with a pianist, drummer and bass player on stage.
Director David Gray sees the story as one that is applicable to everyone's life, with Zac Smith noting that his character, Frank, will have watchers wondering whether he has made the right decisions about the issues that arise and his relationships with the people around him.
Freddy Hellier likewise points to his Charley, as Frank's best friend, trying to give advice to his mate over the years, with their relationship subsequently rising or falling.
The musical has certainly had an interesting history.
It was based on a popular 1934 play of the same name by George S. Kaufman and Moss Hart and premiered on Broadway in 1981 with a cast of mainly teenagers and young adults. The production had mainly negative reviews, as the story was hard to follow, and closed after 16 performances.
Sondheim and Furth made many revisions, with an updated version that played at an off-Broadway theatre in 1994 being so popular that they made no more changes. And, while it has still not been staged on Broadway, the popularity of an off-Broadway season from December 2022 to January this year has led to plans for a Broadway production beginning around September.
Merrily We Roll Along has performances in Newcastle Theatre Company's venue at 90 De Vitre Street, Lambton, with 8pm shows on Saturday, February 4; Wednesday, February 8; Friday and Saturday, February 10 and 11; Wednesday, February 15; and Friday and Saturday, February 17 and 18.
There are also 2pm matinees on Sundays, February 5 and 12, and Saturday, February 11.
Increases in operating costs for musicals have led NTC to raise the ticket prices for the show: Adult $45; Concession $40; 10 or more tickets $35 each.
Book by phoning NTC, 4952 4958, between 3pm and 6pm from Monday to Friday, going to the office during those times, or emailing newrep@bigpond.net.au.
THE popularity of English-born television comedian Jimmy Carr has been confirmed by the fact that a performance of his current world-touring show, Terribly Funny - Jimmy Carr, at Broadmeadow's Newcastle Entertainment Centre at 8pm on Friday, February 24, sold out well in advance.
So another show has been added, on Tuesday, February 7, at 8pm.
But it will be terribly unfunny for Carr fans if they don't buy soon as the new show is also selling fast.
Jimmy Carr, the son of Irish parents who had moved to England, is renowned for the way he puts together English and Irish comic elements and makes them very amusing for people from virtually every sort of background.
Carr's popularity in Newcastle was previously shown in his 2018 global tour The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits World Tour when he put online on January 11 a colourful photo showing him smiling at the camera outside the Civic Theatre, with a lot of people behind him heading into the venue, and saying "I'm at the Civic Theatre in Newcastle tonight, January 11, 2018 and I'll be ending my tour of Australia here on the 5th of March".
Jimmy Carr has been a comedian for more than 15 years. He's performed 10 sell-out tours, playing over 2500 shows to more than 2.5 million people.
And, unsurprisingly, he's won the British Comedy Award for Best Live Stand-Up Tour.
The show, presented by Bohm Presents, runs for an hour and 45 minutes with no interval. It is not recommended for children 15 years and under and babes in arms are not permitted.
Tickets - Premium $99.90, A Reserve $89.90 - can be bought directly from the Newcastle Entertainment Centre website and Ticketek (ticketek.com).
