Carr's popularity in Newcastle was previously shown in his 2018 global tour The Best Of, Ultimate, Gold, Greatest Hits World Tour when he put online on January 11 a colourful photo showing him smiling at the camera outside the Civic Theatre, with a lot of people behind him heading into the venue, and saying "I'm at the Civic Theatre in Newcastle tonight, January 11, 2018 and I'll be ending my tour of Australia here on the 5th of March".