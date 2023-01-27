Beach 5s Rugby Festival Saturday and Sunday, Nobbys Beach, Newcastle.
Lake Mac Festival Saturday and Sunday, various locations. Go to lakemac.com.au for details.
Glendale Farmers & Artisan Markets Saturday, 7am to 1.30pm, Stockland Glendale.
Handmade in the Hunter Markets 9am to 2pm, Sobels Wines, Pokolbin.
Newcastle Race Day Saturday, 11am, Newcastle Racecourse.
Deck Heads Saturday, 5pm, Lass O'Gowrie Hotel. Skateboarding and music.
Newcastle Beach Clean Up Saturday, 9am, Bar Beach.
Hottest 100 Carpark Party Saturday, 4pm onwards, The Cambridge, Newcastle West. With Eliza & The Delusionals RAAVE TAPES, Crocodylus, TOWNS, dust, Grenade Jumper, The Appointments, Lucid Lane and more.
A Midsummer Night's Dream Pacific Park, Newcastle. Saturday and Sunday, 4pm and 7pm.
Fingal Twilight Markets Saturday, 4pm to 8pm, Fingal Bay Foreshore.
Saturday Night Showcase 7pm, Newcastle Comedy Club, 1a Darby Street, Newcastle. 18+
Markets on the Green Sunday, 9am to 1pm, Club Lambton.
Islington Market Sunday, 6am to 1pm, Wickham Park, Islington.
Wollombi Market Day Sunday, 8am onwards, Wollombi Saleyards, 2978 Paynes Crossing Road, Wollombi.
Nelson Bay Legacy Markets Sunday, 9am to 2pm, Neil Carrol Park, Nelson Bay.
Newcastle City Farmers Markets 7am to 1pm, Newcastle Showground.
