"Again I would be looking at ways to manage some of those symptoms before going straight to the medication. It can have its own set of problems, one of them is if you're on stimulants, your baseline dopamine will drop over time if you're taking stimulants. That being said, some people will say 'What it's given me is my life back and I can handle the downside, the side effects,' but again, I think we can rush too quickly," she says.